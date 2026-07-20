Record number of interrailers connect at Aish UK Shabbat in Budapest

A record 530 Jewish post-A-level students from across the UK flocked to Budapest for Aish UK's fourth annual Shabbat on Friday evening.
Having started as a small trial, in just four years, the Shabbat of Jewish Connection has become a firm fixture in the interrailing calendar of Jewish 18-year-olds.
The idea came about when Rabbi Rafi Stemmer, head of Aish UK's schools department, observed that thousands of Jewish teenagers were passing through central Europe on their gap-year travels “with no Jewish touchpoint built into the trip”.
Rabbi Stemmer said: “Seeing 500 Jewish school-leavers from diverse religious backgrounds, singing, dancing and celebrating Shabbat together filled me with an overwhelming sense of hope.
To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.