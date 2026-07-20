Record number of interrailers connect at Aish UK Shabbat in Budapest

"At a time when antisemitism has caused many young Jews to question or hide their Jewish identity, this weekend gave students the strength to live proudly as Jews, to reconnect to our global mission of lighting up the world.”

He said that while it “may be more difficult than ever to get through to the younger generation, amidst all the noise and competition that exists in the palm of their (and our) hand,… this weekend proved that it is possible to break through”.

Outside Budapest's Kazinczy Street Synagogue (Photo: Norbert Muntean)

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Friday evening at Kazinczy Street Synagogue in the city’s Jewish quarter began with candles and “l‘chaims”, followed by Kabbalat Shabbat, attended by students from 25 different schools.

A novel feature was Aish’s decision to group students according to the university they are hoping to go to, so “future course-mates and flat-mates end up sitting together for the first time, and nobody arrives at freshers' week without a Jewish friend already in place”, said Rabbi Stemmer.

Over dinner, students also met the Aish campus educators, who will be able to arrange Shabbat dinners and other Jewish activities.

Afterwards, there was singing, snacking and more l'chaims into the early hours.

During the day on Shabbat, students could attend an exploratory workshop, a kiddush at Kazinczy Street Shul and a walking tour of Jewish Budapest before lunch.

In the afternoon, students took part in a discussion session about relationships, and the day closed with Seudah Shlishit (a third meal, traditionally eaten on Shabbat) and a specially designed Havdalah ceremony.

Rabbi Stemmer said: “I asked one of the students how this Aish Shabbat compared to their experience at Ultra [in Split], the festival most of them had attended just a week prior. His answer was profound. ‘At Ultra, you’re there with your group of four or five mates, enjoying the music, but you’re not connected to anyone else or anything else going on around you. Here, you’ve got your arm around the guy next to you, who you’ve never met before, because you just feel like you’re one big family, one people. It just hit much deeper tonight.’”

Former JFS student Henrietta Bentley said afterwards: “It was really nice to see everyone come together. It just shows how strong the Jewish community is and how we’re all there for each other. I hadn’t seen some people since primary school, so it was great that everyone was reunited in Budapest. It was also nice be in the shul and hear all about its history.”

To find out more about the Aish Shabbat of Connection or to put your name down for next year, email: rstemmer@aish.org.uk

For more information about Aish UK’s programmes or to get involved, go to: aish.org.uk or click here