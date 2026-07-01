Rabbis turned into rock stars at Chabad art show

When Natalia Rabinowitz, a graphic designer, first became involved with Chabad in London, she couldn’t understand why people hung pictures of rabbis in their homes.
“But one day, I made this connection,” the artist, 39, says. “I thought: ‘Why do people put pictures of musicians on their walls?’. I realised it’s because music is this abstract thing. It’s seven notes. Unless a musician plays a song for you, you cannot connect to music; it’s nothing.
“It’s the same with Torah. These rabbis bring it down for us,” she says. “They interpret it for us and give it to us in this digestible way. These rabbis are the rock stars of Torah, and that’s why people put their pictures in their homes.”
In her debut solo exhibit, Rockstar Rabbis, Natalia reimagines 14 prominent rabbis as kaleidoscopic, hand-drawn, multi-media concert posters, drawing on a childhood of staring at musicians’ pictures in her home in Cape Town.
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