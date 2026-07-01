Rabbi’s ‘Thought for the Week’ will bring Jewish values to non-Jewish audience

A leading rabbi is launching a new video series, which he is hoping will capture the imagination of the non-Jewish world.
In his new Thought for the Week, Rabbi Shlomo Levin MBE, Emeritus Rabbi of South Hampstead Synagogue, told the JC he was aiming to turn Jewish wisdom into universal values for people of all faiths and none.
Rabbi Levin – who was awarded an MBE for his interfaith work in Camden – said: “I chose video format because I enjoy communicating directly. Although I don’t have people in front of me, when I speak to the camera, I imagine they are sitting there.”
The idea for the online series was prompted by Rabbi Levin’s transition into his emeritus position after more than 40 years at the helm of South Hampstead, which has given him more time for personal projects.
To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.