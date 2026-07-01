Rabbi’s ‘Thought for the Week’ will bring Jewish values to non-Jewish audience

“The second reason is that it feels like a really important time for a Jewish moral voice to be heard in the wider public space. It’s just another more positive way of countering some of the antisemitic rhetoric.

“Decent people hear some of these values… and they see the strengths of these values. They’re the Judaeo-Christian values that underpin Western society. Issues relating to policy, trust, strength of relationships, all the things that are relevant in wider society.”

He added: “It will help to counter some of the negativity we are exposed to, and it’s an opportunity to be able to communicate with them in a way that is not strident, or political, or Israel-oriented.”

Starting on Sunday, July 5 at 6pm, Rabbi Levin will publish weekly five-minute episodes, centred around current events and relevant Jewish thought in each segment.

“It will focus on a story and then try to find a universal message that resonates with people’s lives,” he said.

Snippets of each episode – he has committed to 52 episodes so far – will be available on all social media platforms, while print versions and full videos will be published on Substack and YouTube.

He had previously planned to launch a podcast with thought leaders “about the kind of country that we wanted to live in, but the number of people I approached simply weren’t available. I realised I shouldn’t rely upon anybody else; I should get on and find my own voice and make my way,” Rabbi Levin said.

Rabbi Levin is aware that social media is fertile ground for both discussion and hatred but stressed that his was solely to do with human values. “This is available to people who have no belief at all. These values affect their lives just as much as believers. This is not a series where I’m challenging people’s views – I’m inviting people to hear my views.”

Rabbi Levin emigrated from Johannesburg, South Africa to the UK in 1974. During his tenure at South Hampstead Synagogue, he and his wife Rebbetzin Lynndy Levin took a community from near closure to become one of the UK’s largest synagogue congregations.

​The series is available in video and audio format on: youtube.com@rabbishlomolevin

and all major podcast platforms

Episodes are available for free in both video and print format on Substack: rabbishlomolevin.substack.com