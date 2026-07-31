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Rabbis lead way in calling for an asylum policy which ‘welcomes the stranger’

An open letter to PM Andy Burnham, signed by leaders of different faith groups, was coordinated by Jewish refugee advocacy charity HIAS+JCORE

July 31, 2026 16:32
Copy of Faith leaders and charity campaigners in Westminster, including Rabbi David Mason from HIAS+JCORE (centre) (Photo: HIAS+JCORE)
Faith leaders and charity campaigners in Westminster, including Rabbi David Mason from HIAS+JCORE (centre), at a demonstration against the government proposals, earlier in the year (Photo: HIAS+JCORE)

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Rabbis are at the forefront of an open letter signed by different faith leaders, calling on Prime Minister Andy Burnham to reconsider the government’s asylum policy agenda.

Coordinated by Jewish refugee-advocacy organisation HIAS + JCORE, the interfaith initiative has united nearly 40 senior faith leaders, including 20 rabbis, over concerns that the proposed changes could damage social cohesion.

It comes as preparations are made to advance policy changes outlined in the government’s Restoring Control over the Immigration System white paper and the new Immigration and Asylum Bill, which had its second reading in Parliament on 13 July.

Labour’s policy changes include the ongoing suspension of refugee family reunion since 2025, the replacement of permanent refugee protection with a 30-month temporary protection scheme, and the extension of routes to settlement from five years to 20.

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Topics:

HIAS+JCORE

Immigration Policy

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