Rabbis lead way in calling for an asylum policy which ‘welcomes the stranger’

Rabbis are at the forefront of an open letter signed by different faith leaders, calling on Prime Minister Andy Burnham to reconsider the government’s asylum policy agenda.
Coordinated by Jewish refugee-advocacy organisation HIAS + JCORE, the interfaith initiative has united nearly 40 senior faith leaders, including 20 rabbis, over concerns that the proposed changes could damage social cohesion.
It comes as preparations are made to advance policy changes outlined in the government’s Restoring Control over the Immigration System white paper and the new Immigration and Asylum Bill, which had its second reading in Parliament on 13 July.
Labour’s policy changes include the ongoing suspension of refugee family reunion since 2025, the replacement of permanent refugee protection with a 30-month temporary protection scheme, and the extension of routes to settlement from five years to 20.
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