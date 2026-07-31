Rabbis lead way in calling for an asylum policy which ‘welcomes the stranger’

“Our faiths teach us to welcome the stranger as new neighbours,” the open letter states.

“However, recent events have made clear that our society’s unity and cohesion are increasingly under threat...We cannot afford for our leadership to enable a narrative that tells society refugees are the problem.”

The signatories add: “We understand the need for a managed and equitable asylum system. However, we do not believe that subjecting refugees and people seeking asylum to endless cycles of uncertainty, unnavigable support systems, and painfully long routes to settlement achieves this.”

The letter goes on to suggest alternative reforms, including reinstating refugee family reunion, reversing the 30-month protection model, reinstating five-year routes to settlement, and providing easier access to citizenship.

Rabbi David Mason, executive director at HIAS+JCORE, said: “This is a moment to choose what kind of country we are. Andy Burnham’s appointment as Prime Minister must lead to a reset in the UK’s refuge and asylum policy. We hope that new leadership brings a far greater focus on our shared values of solidarity, compassion, and partnership.

“A change in direction is critical for social cohesion too. Far too many of our communities are facing rising hate and insecurity. We desperately need a new focus which brings people together and strengthens cohesion – we simply can’t afford not to.”

Signatories from the Jewish community span the mainstream UK denominations. Leaders who have joined Rabbi Mason, who is Orthodox, include Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg of Masorti Judaism, Rabbi Paul Freedman of Radlett Reform Synagogue and Rabbi Rebecca Birk of Finchley Progressive Shul and incoming leader of the Liberal Jewish Synagogue (LJS) in St John’s Wood.

They told the JC that their Jewish values compelled them to promote a more compassionate refugee policy.

Rabbi Wittenberg said: “I come from a family of refugees. Through the excellent organisation Refugees at Home, we have hosted many refugees from Afghanistan, Iran, Kuwait…and the majority of them want to create new lives and contribute to this country.

“I signed because I feel that the word ‘refugee’ is used as a term of contempt and for political football, and absolutely on par with the way Jews and Muslims are talked about.”

Rabbi Wittenberg added: “I believe the system is under strain, but I also believe there needs to be deep compassion, and the Torah teaches this...Refugees are top of the political agenda, whereas climate, social care, child poverty and sadly, defence, need to be. The support needs to be more efficient, and in order to encourage refugees to be part of the society, they should be encouraged to work.”

Rabbi Freedman had similar reasons for signing the letter: “My beloved grandparents fled persecution in Austria in 1939 and, having found a home and made a life here, I could see how proud and grateful they were to be British.

“That makes the issue immediately personal, but it is my own British and Jewish values that tell me refugees still need to be treated with dignity and compassion, not suspicion and alienation.”

Other signatories include Imam Qari Asim of Leeds’ Makkah Mosque and Reverend Lynn Green, General Secretary of the Baptist Union of Great Britain.

Also involved are representatives from the Church of Scotland, the Faith Network for Manchester, and the Jesuit Refugee Service UK, alongside signatories from the Scottish Faith Action for Refugees and the United Reformed Church.

Fellow signatory Rabbi Rebecca Birk said: “I signed the letter with many colleagues because we believe in a culture of welcome and kindness. Our tradition teaches it clearly. Our responsibility is to express the value of every human being ‘b’tselem Elohim’ – in the image of God. In this time of fractured and febrile fear, we believe in a robust and resilient future that encourages empathy.”