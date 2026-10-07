Rabbi’s first book shares wisdom for a happy life

On a shelf stacked in front of some of the Talmuds in Rabbi Yitzchak Schochet’s office in Mill Hill Synagogue stands a row of single malts. He is safeguarding them for the kiddush club, an institution not approved of universally but which he welcomes – as befitting someone who believes that “shul should be vibrant, upbeat and fun”.
To his book collection, he can now add one from his own pen, which was launched this week. JoyWorks – Jewish Wisdom for a Happy Life is a guide to living well, which draws on his interest in psychology and, as you would expect from a Lubavitcher, his Chasidic heritage, along with his nearly 35 years of experience as a United Synagogue minister, 32 of them at Mill Hill, which has grown under his wing.
His first published book is the consummation of many years of lecturing in communities here and abroad, which he compiled during a sabbatical last year. “This was one theme I was very focused on, whether it’s the pursuit of happiness, or the concept of gratitude, or why good things happen to bad people.”
Although we cannot always influence events, we do have a choice in how we react to them, he believes.
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