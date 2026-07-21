Rabbi Rebecca Birk to be new senior rabbi of LJS

Rabbi Rebecca Birk, of Finchley Progressive Synagogue, has been named as the new senior rabbi of the Liberal Jewish Synagogue, St John’s Wood (LJS), succeeding Rabbi Alexandra Wright who is retiring at the end of the year.

LJS chair Sue Head said: “We are thrilled that Rebecca has accepted the post and will be joining as our new senior rabbi in early 2027. We are very much looking forward to working with her. This is a new era for the LJS, and we are very excited about it.”

Paying tribute to Rabbi Wright, who is a former president of Liberal Judaism, she said: “We would like to thank Alex for all that she has done for the LJS over the last 22 years. We are grateful to her for her dedication, leadership and guidance and wish her joy in gaining new experiences and having the freedom to pursue her interests.”

Rabbi Birk, who joined FPS in 2011, previously served at Woodford Progressive Synagogue and at the independent Westminster Synagogue.