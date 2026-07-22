Proud memories for GB’s Maccabiah 14

“While I’m immensely proud of what we achieved, there is still a real sadness that hundreds of athletes who should have had the opportunity to experience these Games were unable to do so because of circumstances beyond anyone’s control. My hope is that we can learn from this cycle so that future delegations are stronger and larger once again.”

Held amongst the backdrop of the current security situation meant this would be a different Games, and Myers said: “Given the circumstances, I think everyone involved deserves enormous credit.

Organising an international multi-sport event is challenging at the best of times, but doing so in this

current security situation brought a completely different level of complexity.

“What stood out far more to me though was how welcomed we were. Everywhere we went in Israel people thanked us for making the journey. There was a genuine warmth and appreciation that was incredibly moving, and I’ve never felt more welcomed in Israel.

“The camaraderie between delegations was also exceptional. Athletes from across the Jewish world understood that simply being there carried added significance this year. There was a real sense that everyone was supporting one another, regardless of which country they represented. That spirit is something I’ll remember long after the sporting results.”

In so far as the latter was concerned, Team Maccabi GB claimed three medals. Sarah Schechter won gold in the Women’s Tennis Doubles and bronze in Women’s Tennis Singles, while Sam Cohen claimed silver in the Women’s Tennis Singles.

“We were absolutely delighted for Sarah and Sam”, Myers said. “They both performed exceptionally well throughout the tournament, showed tremendous composure under pressure and thoroughly deserved their success. Their medals were the reward for a huge amount of hard work and commitment, and everyone in the delegation was incredibly proud to see them on the podium.”

As to his non-competitive highlights, Myers continues: “Meeting President Isaac and Michal Herzog was certainly a privilege. It wasn’t something I’d expected and it became one of those moments that really brought home to me the significance of being there representing the UK Jewish community and our responsibility to support Israel and encourage others to do likewise.

“However, the most powerful and emotional experience for the entire delegation was our visit to southern Israel as part of the Maccabiah Olim Day. Visiting the Nova Festival memorial, spending time in Sderot, meeting survivors of the 7 October attacks and hearing first-hand from former hostage Keith Siegel, who endured 494 days in captivity, brought home the human impact of everything Israel has experienced. Those weren’t simply places we visited—they were deeply moving encounters that gave us perspective, strengthened our connection to Israel and reminded us that these Games were about far more than sport. It was an experience that I know every member of our delegation will carry with them for the rest of their lives.”

As to what memories he hopes the squad take from the Games, he added: “They’ll remember the Opening Ceremony, hearing Hatikvah, representing GB, competing alongside Jewish athletes from across the world and experiencing Israel during a period that none of us will ever forget.

They’ll remember friendships that will last a lifetime and moments that were about far more than sport.”

And looking ahead to the next edition of The Games, he concludes: “As for four years’ time, I’m optimistic.

“Before the postponement, we had been preparing to bring a delegation of around 400 people, so we know the appetite is there. My hope is that the world will be in a very different place and that Maccabi GB will once again be able to send the kind of full-strength delegation that these Games deserve.”