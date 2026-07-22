Proud memories for GB’s Maccabiah 14

Team Maccabi GB have returned from this year’s Maccabiah – an edition of the Games which was like no other.
The current security situation meant GB took a delegation of 14 instead of nearer 400, and sport rightly played second fiddle to visits made by the squad to the Nova Festival memorial and meeting survivors of the 7 October attack.
Reflecting back on the Games, Team Maccabi GB’s General Team Manager Andrew Myers said: “I look at it with an enormous sense of pride. While we were a much smaller delegation than anyone had hoped, every athlete represented GB with tremendous commitment, dignity and sportsmanship.
“Away from the sporting side, these Games will stay with me for very different reasons. They reminded all of us that the Maccabiah is about much more than competition. It’s about Jewish identity, community, friendship and standing together.
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