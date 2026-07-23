Proposed marriage law reform could benefit mixed-faith couples

The Movement for Progressive Judaism has welcomed proposed changes to marriage law which could make it easier for mixed-faith couples to have a Jewish wedding.
A two-month consultation on the suggested reforms was launched this month by the Ministry of Justice – which has given assurances that the views of faith groups would be heard and reflected.
The Office of the Chief Rabbi, which authorises central Orthodox marriages, had been in touch with ministry officials and does not anticipate that the proposals would have a significant impact on communities under its umbrella.
MPJ co-leads Rabbis Charley Baginsky and Josh Levy commented: “Jewish weddings have always understood marriage as both a legal commitment and a deeply meaningful religious act.
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