Project ImpACT strengthens 90 per cent of participants’ connection to Jewish community, says survey

“It is about turning a Sunday afternoon into something that can genuinely make someone else’s whole week better and let them know they’re not forgotten. It builds confidence and responsibility because you realise that, even as a teenager, you can make a real difference.”

Three quarters of their volunteers said that Project ImpACT was the only ongoing Jewish programme they were involved with, aside from synagogue or summer programmes.

“'We moved to Hampshire a year ago and decided to continue with Project ImpACT, despite the distance,” said Shirley, the mother of a teenage volunteer.

“It is a commitment that is absolutely worth making, especially during the teenage years, when meeting other Jewish teens and being part of something bigger is so important.

“Project ImpACT gives our daughter a true sense of belonging [and] teaches teens the power of coming together as a group to create meaningful, inspirational change.”

Project ImpACT teen volunteers (Photo: Project ImpACT) [Missing Credit]

Ninety-two per cent of participants said that the programme strengthened their existing Jewish friendships or helped them to form new ones.

“I enjoy volunteering with my friends,” said Ilan, a Project ImpACT volunteer. “The sessions are meaningful and fun. It inspires me to help people that are less fortunate than I am and teaches me to be more aware of others and be grateful for what I have.”

Overall, 89 per cent of participants said their involvement with Project ImpACT had had a positive effect on their wellbeing.

Lola, a Year 10 student, said: “Volunteering at Project ImpACT has made me more empathetic and has brought me leadership, communication, and organisation skills”, while Ayalah, who is in Year 12, said: “Working with people in real time who benefit from our time is so enriching.”

This month, the award-winning charity hit an impressive milestone of 60,000 total volunteering hours clocked through all of their programmes.

Other programmes include ImpACT 8, which gives Year 8 students the chance to volunteer at a range of charities as part of their bar or batmitzvah milestone, and ImpACT Intergen, which connects teenagers with care home residents for meaningful connections. All volunteering opportunities are accredited by the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

Project ImpACT Intergen activities (Photo: Project ImpACT) [Missing Credit]

The charity also runs a charity leadership ambassador programme for sixth-form students and is looking to launch a youth food bank and interfaith initiatives early next year.

“Our youth are committed to making an impact,” said Emily Curtis, Project ImpACT’s youth volunteering manager. “The enthusiasm from teenagers wanting to step up and volunteer for the charities we support is incredible.”

At their Mitzvah Day event in 2024, Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis said Project ImpACT was “one of the most wonderful opportunities that exists for young Jewish people in Britain today”.

“When you give selflessly to others you make a positive impact on their lives and also on our own.”

Project ImpACT is fundraising on October 11 and 12. Go to fundnation.org/projectimpact to support the fundraiser.