Become a Member
Community

Project ImpACT strengthens 90 per cent of participants’ connection to Jewish community, says survey

The teenage voluntary project runs a youth kitchen, turning surplus food into meals for homeless shelters and food banks

October 6, 2026 16:37
Project ImpACT teenagers with the meals they have made (Photo: Project ImpACT)
Project ImpACT teenagers with the meals they have made (Photo: Project ImpACT)

By

Ben Conway

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Volunteering charity Project ImpACT has helped 90 per cent of its teenage participants feel a greater connection with the Jewish community.

That is one of the figures released following a survey carried out by the charity.

One of their flagship initiatives is the ImpACT Youth Kitchen, where the teenagers transform surplus food into nutritious meals for local homeless shelters and food banks.

“Project ImpACT is not just about cooking meals,” said Allegra, a 17-year-old ambassador for the charity. “It is about dignity, empathy, and purpose.”

To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.

Topics:

Project ImpACT

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper