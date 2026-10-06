Project ImpACT strengthens 90 per cent of participants’ connection to Jewish community, says survey

Volunteering charity Project ImpACT has helped 90 per cent of its teenage participants feel a greater connection with the Jewish community.
That is one of the figures released following a survey carried out by the charity.
One of their flagship initiatives is the ImpACT Youth Kitchen, where the teenagers transform surplus food into nutritious meals for local homeless shelters and food banks.
“Project ImpACT is not just about cooking meals,” said Allegra, a 17-year-old ambassador for the charity. “It is about dignity, empathy, and purpose.”
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