Progressive Judaism says: ‘We are here’ at first conference since merger

Rabbi Josh Levy and Charley Baginsky welcome attendees before Shabbat (Photo: Simon Marcus)

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Rabbi Charley added: “Here we are ready to study, sing, explore, dance, renew and refresh. Here we are because we are stronger together. Here we are, inheritors of a remarkable legacy, ready to build upon it. Here we are, ready to help shape Jewish life, British society and the world our children will inherit.”

The event also marked the first issuing of the MPJ Awards. Wessex Liberal Jewish Community and Three Counties Liberal Jewish Community were awarded for their community building projects, including Friday night dinners. Finchley Progressive Synagogue won for its lunch club for LGBTQI+ refugees and asylum seekers, while Finchley Reform Synagogue’s volunteer-led café, Betty’s Bike, was recognised for providing barista-training to adolescents, users of the shul’s homeless shelter, refugee groups and members of Kisharon Langdon.

Cantor Zöe Jacobs (Photo: Simon Marcus)

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While Hineinu hosted panels on topics ranging from prayer to social justice, attendees of Shirei Chagigah explored liturgy through song, and children took part in a programme run by youth charities LJY-Netzer and RSY-Netzer.

Shirei Chagigah’s founder Cantor Zöe Jacobs said: “It is a gift to be together, and we can hear it in the beautiful harmonies we are singing. We know there are going to be moments when we pray differently together. Please know that your voice, and your minhag (custom) is always going to be welcome even, or especially, when you do something different to us.”

Cantor Sarah Grabiner (Photo: Simon Marcus)

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The MPJ observed Shabbat en masse at a Kabbalat service led by Rabbi Aaron Goldstein, Cantor Sarah Grabiner and Cantor Rosalie Will, with seven different prayer options the following morning. The conferences coalesced for a service led by Rabbi Rachel Benjamin, Cantor Josh Breitzer and Cantor Zöe Jacobs.

During the keynote address of MK Gilad Kariv, the first ever Progressive rabbi to be elected to the Knesset, he said: “The creation of this new united movement places British and Irish Progressive Judaism at the very heart of our global Jewish Progressive Movement.

“At a time when we need to strengthen the voice of Progressive Judaism, both in Israel and all around the Jewish world, I want to thank you for carrying out this important, important process. I hope that many others learn from you so that we all find ways to work together and to create one Progressive Jewish force that will help us to guard our fundamental values, both in Israel and around the world.”

The Progressive rabbis, cantors and student rabbis of Hineinu and Shirei Chagigah (Photo: Simon Marcus)

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Rabbi David Saperstein, director emeritus of the American Reform Movement’s Religious Action Centre and the first rabbi to be designated a US ambassador, spoke on Progressive Judaism in action, while Rabbi Dr Michael Marmur, Professor of Jewish Theology at Hebrew Union College Jerusalem, not only delivered the Shabbat sermon, but also led numerous sessions throughout the event with Lesley Sachs, the chair of the Israel Movement for Reform and Progressive Judaism.

The conference culminated with each participant being gifted a packet of seeds, a symbolic reminder to cultivate their communities.