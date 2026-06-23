Progressive Judaism says: ‘We are here’ at first conference since merger

The Movement for Progressive Judaism recognised achievements across the Progressive community at its inaugural conference last weekend.
The sold-out Hineinu (meaning “Here we are”) gathering in Northamptonshire, which gathered 300 people from 53 national Progressive congregations, as well as guests from the US and Israel, ran alongside Shirei Chagigah, the MPJ’s specialist music and prayer-leading conference.
With the two-pillared event being the first of its kind since the Liberal and Reform Jewish denominations merged last November, MPJ co-leads Rabbi Josh Levy and Rabbi Charley Baginsky emphasised the conference’s significance.
Rabbi Josh said: “We have been reflecting on just how emotional this is for us to be here, in this space, not as two movements, but as one. Today, The Movement for Progressive Judaism really is able to say ‘Hineinu – ‘Here we are’, together.”
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