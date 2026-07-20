Progressive Judaism appoints campus ambassadors

In an attempt to further strengthen the support network for Jewish students, the Movement for Progressive Judaism (MPJ) is hiring campus ambassadors for universities across the UK.

These ambassadors “will be directly empowering student leaders to take initiative and create the communities that they want to see”, MPJ’s student engagement officer Zac Bates Fisher said.

Funded by the MPJ inaugural dinner, which took place last December, these ambassadors will be paid and overseen by MPJ and form a crucial connection between Progressive communities and their local university, said Bates Fisher.

He pointed to the creation of these new positions as a response to what he saw as the “real need to create and grow thriving student communities – both for today and to exist for many years to come”.