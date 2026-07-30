PM’s social care reforms welcomed by Jewish charities

Jewish charities have welcomed the Prime Minister’s social care reforms, which he announced on Wednesday during a visit to a Jewish Care home in north-west London.
Launching his “Big Conversation on Care”, Andy Burnham also said he would be bringing forward the Baroness Louise Casey review into social care by a year, so final recommendations would be out by summer 2027.
He is looking to create a national care service, which would improve pay and training for care workers and be more closely tied to the NHS.
Burnham paid tribute to the carers who look after his father, who has Alzheimer’s, saying: “I’m going to do it for my dad and a million like him across the country.
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