PM’s social care reforms welcomed by Jewish charities

“Many people from many countries have been supporting my dad, and I want to say: ‘We appreciate you.’ To me, they should be the best paid people in society, not the worst.”

He also committed to cross-party talks on social care to build a consensus on the issue.

Andy Burnham shares a laugh with Doreen, a resident at Jewish Care, on a visit to a care home and community centre (Photo: Getty Images)

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Chief executive of Jewish Care Daniel Carmel-Brown welcomed the commitment to place social care at the centre of the national conversation and the decision to accelerate Baroness Casey's review.

“As a sector, we know that meaningful reform will require long-term commitment, cross-party consensus and recognition of the extraordinary contribution made by care workers every day.

“We look forward to working constructively with government, Baroness Casey and partners across the sector to help build a social care system that delivers dignity, security and support for all who rely on it.”

The response from Norwood, which supports neurodiverse people, was equally positive. Chief executive Naomi Dickson said: "Norwood is encouraged by the Prime Minister’s announcement…that he is bringing forward the publication of Baroness Casey’s long-awaited Independent Commission on Adult Social Care report from 2028 to summer 2027.

"We were concerned about the lengthy timeline for reform and have long called for the commission to engage all stakeholders in developing swift, decisive recommendations that can help turn the government’s ambitions for lasting change into reality.”

Norwood CEO Naomi Dickson (Photo: Blake Ezra)

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She described the launch of Burnham’s Big Conversation on Care as “equally heartening”, saying that any reform of the social care system “must be co-designed with people with lived experience to ensure it is meaningful and fit for purpose”.

Richard Franklin, chief executive of Kisharon Langdon, which supports autistic people and those with disabilities, welcomed the Prime Minister’s commitment to recognising the “vital contribution” of the social care workforce.

“We know that high-quality, person-centred social care transforms lives, and agree with the Prime Minister that it depends on a skilled, dedicated workforce which is nationally undervalued. We welcome the focus on improving pay, training and career progression for social care staff. A more rewarding and professionally recognised career pathway is essential for attracting and retaining the talented people our sector needs.”

Both charities welcomed the Prime Minister’s commitment to cross-party talks, with Franklin telling the JC: “Delivering lasting reform will require sustained collaboration, long-term investment and difficult decisions, but the prize is a social care system that is fairer, more resilient, and better able to support people to lead the contributing lives they choose.”

Paperweight helps clients navigate the welfare system (Photo: Paperweight)

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Bayla Perrin, CEO of Paperweight, a charity that annually helps more than 2,000 people and families to navigate welfare, debt and financial hardship, said reforming the social care system was “long overdue”.

Perrin added: “For too long, vulnerable people and their families have been left trying to cope with a system that is confusing and too difficult to navigate. Every day, we support exhausted carers, older people who want to remain independent and families who simply do not know where to turn.

She said any changes “must be matched by practical support that helps people access the care and financial help they are entitled to. No one should have to face illness, disability or caring responsibilities while battling a system they cannot navigate.”

The Fed in Manchester, which oversees Heathlands Village care home, which Burnham visited on numerous occasions when he was Mayor of Manchester, posted on X: “We welcome the Prime Minister's commitment to fixing the many challenges the care sector face and stand ready to support and advise if required.”