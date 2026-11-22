Jewish communities and those of other faiths and none are organising activities to support their local areas, including food and clothing collections, cooking sessions for homeless shelters and clean-ups of open spaces.

The day of giving – which is now part of both the national and international calendars – has also received the backing of the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who, last week, took part in a special interfaith event inside City Hall, where Jewish, Muslim and Christian volunteers worked together to pack boxes of fresh produce for Londoners in need.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan took part in a multi-faith Mitzvah Day event in City Hall. To his right is Mitzvah Day founder Laura Marks (Photo: Yakir Zur) [Missing Credit]

Supported by the Mayor’s Fund for London, volunteers from across City Hall’s faith networks packed fresh fruit and vegetables, alongside tins of chopped tomatoes and chickpeas, to create healthy and nutritious meals.

They were then taken to H.O.P.E At Morningside, a resident-led youth and community charity supporting young people and families in Hackney.

The Mayor, who was joined by Mitzvah Day Founder Laura Marks CBE at the packing, said: “It was an honour to join colleagues and volunteers at City Hall to mark Mitzvah Day, the biggest faith-led day of social action in the UK. This year’s theme, ‘The Joy Of Giving Back’, perfectly encapsulates the spirit of volunteering and how selflessly giving time to help others strengthens our communities and enriches our lives.

“I want to thank Laura Marks, the Mitzvah Day team, the Mayor’s Fund for London and City Hall’s Jewish, Muslim and Christian staff networks for joining together to support those in need as we build a better, kinder London for all.”

On Friday, the Chief Rabbi took part in a Mitzvah Day activity at Kerem School, addressing the pupils and joining them in making care packages and thank you cards.

The Chief Rabbi at Kerem School with Mitzvah Day founder Laura Marks (Photo: Yakir Zur) [Missing Credit]

Posting on Instagram, the school wrote: “We were honoured to welcome the Chief Rabbi, who gave an inspiring speech to our children. Together we made care packages and thank you cards to show appreciation for the amazing people in our lives. Small acts of kindness make a big difference.”

Rabbi Josh Levy, co-lead of the Movement for Progressive Judaism (MPJ) and the organisation’s staff team cooked soup and made brownies for the Alyth Night Shelter, which runs once a week throughout the winter months.

Other chefs included Rabbi Greg Alexander, Bishop of Edmonton Rt Revd Dr Anderson Jeremiah and Mitzvah Day Founder Laura Marks CBE.

Rabbi Levy said: “ Mitzvah Day is one of those things which reminds us that at the heart of our Judaism has to be our belief in making the world better, our obligation to do the right and the good. And that’s why for MPJ and so many of our communities, Mitzvah Day is an important part of our calendar.

"It reminds us that at the heart of our Jewish life has to be our commitment to social justice and social action, as well as prayer and learning.”

Co-lead of Progressive Judaism, Rabbi Josh Levy, centre, with the Bishop of Edmonton Rt Revd Dr Anderson Jeremiah on his left and Rabbi Greg Alexander, Alyth's senior rabbi, on his right, taking part in cooking for Alyth night shelter in the lead-up to Mitzvah Day (Photo: Yakir Zur) [Missing Credit]

The Bishop of Edmonton Rt Revd Dr Anderson Jeremiah told the JC how vital Mitzvah Day was in strengthening ties between different faith groups. “I’m delighted to be part of the Mitzvah Day celebrations, particularly in these times of great social upheaval. I think it’s very important that as faith communities, we come together and support each other, and how we can ensure the flourishing of all faith communities because this is an existential challenge for us and we cannot exist in isolation.

"We need to speak to each other, we need to ensure the wellbeing of one another.”