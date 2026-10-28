Play, Grow, Belong: How HMH are attracting girls to football

As female football in the country continues to grow in terms of popularity, HMH are embracing the trend by increasing their own offering of girls and women’s football in the Jewish community
The Maccabi GB-affiliated club welcome girls from under-eight through to U16, with approximately 50 girls playing across the various age groups. Hayley Begner, HMH’s club coordinator for their U5-U11’s, is delighted with the increasing number. She explained: “We’re really proud that this season we’ve added three new age groups to our girls’ football provision, following a huge influx of interest from girls wanting to get involved.
“The numbers we have are fantastic to see and our aim is to continue building that pathway so that girls can start playing from a young age and continue playing confidently throughout their teenage years.
“We’ve already had interest from local clubs wanting to join us, which is really exciting and we hope it will continue to grow. We are the only Maccabi GB-affiliated club whose girls’ section plays on Sundays, so we wanted to make sure that was offered across all ages for girls.”
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