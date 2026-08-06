‘People hid wherever they could’ – World Jewish Relief Kyiv partner speaks of terror after Russian attack

“Here in Kyiv, we survive nights like this every three or four days. After each attack, our office receives call after call from people whose flats and homes have been damaged. People desperately need practical and psychological support. The stress is accumulating.”

Paul Anticoni OBE (left) stood alongside Oleksiy Tolkachov in Kyiv earlier this year (With courtesy)

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Oleksiy Tolkachov, Director of Dreamland, another WJR partner, described the lack of warning.

“Ballistic missiles reach the city extremely quickly - sometimes almost simultaneously with the air-raid alert, so there was simply no time to reach a proper shelter,” he said.

“People hid wherever they could: in corridors, bathrooms and other relatively protected parts of their homes. The explosions were extremely loud, and the night was terrifying.

“Unfortunately, our air-defence resources are severely depleted. In practical terms, Kyiv is dangerously exposed to further Russian ballistic missile attacks.”

WJR’s Chief Executive, Paul Anticoni OBE, said these accounts “show the human reality behind the casualty figures: people given almost no time to find safety, followed by another morning of fear, exhaustion and uncertainty.

“Through our Ukrainian partners, we continue to help people within the Jewish community and far beyond to survive the immediate effects of this war and begin rebuilding their lives. But as attacks intensify, we must do more.”

An attack on Kyiv at night (Image: Oleksiy Tolkachov)

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It isn’t only the constant threat of death and injury which is affecting residents however, but the inability to continue living their day to day lives. Goldenberg told the JC about one 85-year-old Jewish woman named Mariya, whose flat was damaged during an attack in July, and who was due a visit on Wednesday from 2U.

“After this terrible night, she simply could not face hosting anyone today [and cancelled the visit],” Goldenberg said.

On a defiant note, she added: “Nevertheless, Kyiv is alive. Ukraine is alive. People are working and the sun is shining.”

2U reports that there are 235 Jewish residents in Kyiv who are in need of repairs due to the constant shelling.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, WJR, which is supported in part by the British Jewish community, and its partners have repaired more than 1,200 war-damaged homes, and have assisted nearly half-a-million Ukrainians with humanitarian aid, livelihood support, psychological assistance and home care.