‘People hid wherever they could’ – World Jewish Relief Kyiv partner speaks of terror after Russian attack

World Jewish Relief’s (WJR) partner charity in Kyiv has spoken of the terror after Russia unleashed its largest attack this year.
Tuesday night saw 17 people killed and 44 injured in the capital when Russian forces launched a bombardment on logistical centres, warehouses and homes. Russia claims they were military targets.
Not one strike was intercepted amid a shortfall in Ukrainian air-defense systems.
Julia Goldenberg, the director of Kyiv-based charity 2U, which is partners with the UK’s WJR, told the JC: “Food warehouses, supermarkets, malls, civilian infrastructure and logistics were under attack. Russians are doing their best to deprive peaceful civilians of food, household essentials, income, homes and, of course, lives. Residential buildings were again among their ‘military’ targets.
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