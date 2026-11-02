‘People feel the need to bring Jewish food traditions into their home more than ever’

“It wasn't even a choice. Bringing up our children to observe Shabbat and not leave the home on Friday nights and holidays are holidays – instilling that in them from a super young age, from the day they were born, was just not a question for us,” says LA-based Sivan Kobi, who you might know by her social media handle Sivan’s Kitchen.
I’m speaking to the hugely successful food influencer (she has a staggering 2.3 million followers on Instagram alone), as she’s about to touch down in London for the launch of Yonah Inspired Living, a new charity founded by Rebbetzen Joanne Dove.
Yonah’s mission is “to build strong homes that nurture inspired living and strengthen generations across the Jewish community”, and Rebbetzen Dove and her team will be doing this through a diverse roster of learning programmes and experiences, from a mother-daughter batmitzvah journey to challah making and spa trips.
Rebbetzen Dove believes that strengthening Jewish identity and connection is a positive response to rising antisemitism, and through Yonah, she aims to make Jewish life accessible across the religious spectrum.
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