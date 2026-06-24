Parents pay tribute to Norwood for supporting daughter – and giving her a home – at property lunch

“They say it takes a village to raise a child, and in our case, it took Norwood,” said parents Simone Barnett and Neil Taylor at Norwood’s annual property lunch in central London.

The couple and their daughter, Leah, were supported by the Jewish charity throughout Leah’s early years, when they had little other supplementary help available to them. “Never far from our thoughts was the worry of what sort of life she’d live as she became an adult,” Simone told guests.

Eighteen months ago, Leah moved into her own Norwood home. “We always thought Norwood would be a part of her future and we wanted her to be in a Jewish environment - to have the same opportunities that every parent wishes for their child - to be a part of a community and to choose how she wanted to engage with it. She’s part of her community, as we’d always hoped she’d be,” said Neil.

Norwood’s fundraising event gathered 650 property professionals. They heard from Conservative party leader, the Rt Hon Kemi Badenoch MP, who was in conversation with broadcaster Nick Ferrari.