Over 40 with boots? Maccabi Masters is the league to join

This Sunday sees the start of the 28th season of the Maccabi Masters Football League, where London Maccabi Lions will once again be the team to beat.

The Rowley Lane side will be looking to achieve a fourth consecutive league and cup treble, with Scrabble, Brady, Temple Fortune, St John’s Wood Tigers, EHRS Stonegrove and Hendon Harriers all looking to bring their winning exploits to an end.

Speaking about the league, and what it has to offer, Chairman Simon Black says: “Our league remains a vibrant community for experienced footballers wanting to continue playing the 11-a-side game.

"More and more players are enjoying the privilege of playing with likeminded over-40s, with the camaraderie that only Sunday football can provide.