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Organisers schep naches from success of first Yiddish festival in the suburb

ZumerFest UK was the brainchild of Norrice Lea member Martin Kaye

August 27, 2026 11:13
Klezmer jamming sessions at ZumerFest (Photo: courtesy)
Klezmer jamming sessions at ZumerFest (Photo: courtesy)

By

Alma Green,

Alma Green

1 min read
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Yiddish-enthusiasts descended upon north-west London last week for a new festival celebrating London’s Yiddish cultural community.

ZumerFest UK, the result of growing interest in Yiddish culture among congregants at Hampstead Garden Suburb Synagogue, made its debut to the delight of 150 attendees.

The festival, which boasted a polyphonic programme of Yiddish classes, participant-led workshops, dance sessions and klezmer jams, was the brainchild of HGSS’ Yiddish language circle, which was founded by Martin Kaye in 2024.

Participants ranged from French clarinettists and Dutch visitors to locals hoping to reconnect with their Yiddish heritage.

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Topics:

Yiddish

Klezmer

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