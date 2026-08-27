Organisers schep naches from success of first Yiddish festival in the suburb

Martin described the vibrancy of the inaugural event, saying it was “wonderful to hear the building echoing with Yiddish speakers, singers and players sharing their love of Yiddish culture”.

Musicians Ilana Cravitz and Adina Presman, who led the klezmer jams, said they were “delighted to welcome so many talented instrumentalists”.

Tamara Micner, who ran the festival’s language course, added: “We were thrilled with the number of participants and the popularity of the hybrid programme.”

A ZumerFest singing session (Photo: courtesy) [Missing Credit]

Yiddish song sessions were led by Phil Thomlinson and Polina Shepherd of The Polina Shepherd Vocal Experience Choir, who described the festival on Instagram as a “truly grassroots event”. Their workshops brought together language scholars and instrumentalists, who shared melodies and texts about Jewish life in Eastern Europe.

A mid-week concert was held on last Wednesday, before a cabaret put the spotlight on local talent the following evening.

Geraldine Auerbach MBE, founder and former director of the Jewish Music Institute (JMI) at SOAS said: “I am so proud to see this new initiative thriving. It’s wonderful that the musicians who first learned their art as our students are now the confident and skilled teachers leading a new generation.”

A Yiddish language class at ZumerFest (Photo: courtesy) [Missing Credit]

The organiser of previous Yiddish and Klezmer summer programmes – Ot Azoy! And KlezFest – added: “It is good to know that the true spirit of KlezFest and Ot Azoy! Is alive and well.”

JMI’s will run its own Yiddish Culture Weekend from August 28 to 30, which see popular Yiddish artists, musicians, singers and scholars coming together “to celebrate the richness, creativity and contemporary life of Yiddish language and culture in London today”, said Auerbach.

For more information about Yiddish Culture Weekend and to sign up for events, go to: jmi.org.uk or click here