One-stop shop launched to get families the right support

Naomi Dickson, chief executive of Norwood, said feedback from clients had found that there was a need for a simpler way to access services, and We Connect Families meant they only needed “to reach out for support once”.

She told the JC: "We Connect Families was developed by community charities for the community in direct response to what families told us. Many shared how confusing and overwhelming it can be to find the right support, particularly when they are already dealing with challenging circumstances.

“Family lives can be really complex, and we know that certain challenges may impact the whole family unit in a whole range of interconnected ways. For example, where there is a disability in the family, that may also have a financial impact, with a risk of poor mental health, and the children may be experiencing anxiety because of the family dynamics.”

Dickson said the new service would be “a confidential first port of call” for families and would help signpost them to one or more services to support interrelated needs. “It takes the burden off the family themselves to identify what their needs are and where they can seek the most appropriate support.

“We will listen carefully, help you make sense of what’s happening, and guide you towards the support that feels right for you.”

The new service supports families seeking guidance on a wide range of issues, including parenting challenges, emotional wellbeing, school or SEND concerns. People can also call if they are experiencing domestic abuse or sexual violence, there is a serious childhood illness in the family or they are dealing with difficult life events, such as adult illness or a bereavement.

Daniel Gillis, chief executive of Camp Simcha, said: "We Connect Families is people-focused and driven by a shared purpose - serving the community's needs. By working in partnership and combining our expertise, our community organisations can offer a much better experience for families and stronger outcomes for the community as a whole.

“We Connect Families is a powerful example of what can happen when the community works together, ensuring families can access the help they need when they need it.”

The individual charities will also continue to provide their own helplines.

Families can reach out by phone on 020 8264 6222, send an email to info@weconnectfamilies.org.uk, or visit weconnectfamilies.org.uk (or click here) for more information about the service and our partners, and to complete a web enquiry form