One-stop shop launched to get families the right support

A one-stop shop has been launched for Jewish families going through difficulties to ensure they receive the appropriate support.
We Connect Families provides a helpline which will help signpost callers to one or more of 11 Jewish charities which can best meet their needs.
These include Norwood, Kisharon Langdon, Camp Simcha, Jami (Jewish Care’s mental health service) and Jewish Women’s Aid. Other charities which can be accessed are the Jewish Family Centre, KEF Kids, Hand in Hand, Arts Therapies for Children, GIFT and Noa.
The initiative is being led by Norwood – in partnership with the other charities – which said the new organisation represented a significant step in collaboration to create “a more joined-up approach” to family support.
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