One of first photographers to document October 7 brings work to London

He described how his work since that morning had been driven by a profound sense of responsibility to record events accurately.

“From that terrible morning until now, I’ve been taking pictures day after day, some might say obsessively, out of a deep sense of mission – a combination of journalistic drive, historical perspective and love for the country. I document what is happening with the understanding that this is different from anything I have photographed before and that it is imperative to tell this extreme story as accurately and reliably as possible.”

Koren also spoke about the importance of journalistic integrity at a time when digital editing tools and artificial intelligence can make it increasingly difficult to distinguish authentic images from manipulated ones.

Ziv Koren presents his photography (Photo: Galia Verthime Sherf) [Missing Credit]

“It is no coincidence that the phrase: ‘I’d rather be honest than impressive’ is tattooed on my arm,” he told the audience.

“We live in an era in which the use of editing software and artificial intelligence capabilities allows for easy manipulation and engineering of consciousness, causing people to lose the ability to distinguish between reality and illusion.

“In such a world, the importance of objective and reliable journalistic documentation committed to ethics, history, and truth is paramount.”

He also highlighted the limitations of photography in capturing the full extent of the attacks, despite the volume of images produced in the aftermath.

“We live in such a visually documented age that it is easy to mistakenly think that what was not photographed did not happen,” he said.

“The events of October 7th are a national nightmare, parts of which will remain a kind of black hole. So many stories, tragedies, and human dramas occurred simultaneously on that dark day and were not photographed.”

Ziv Koren photography exhibition (Photo: Galia Verthime Sherf) [Missing Credit]

Earlier in the day, Koren’s work was presented at a separate gathering attended by Members of Parliament, members of the House of Lords, media representatives and leaders of organisations from across the UK. The presentation explored the events of October 7, the consequences of the war and Israel’s efforts towards recovery and rebuilding.

Matan Bar Noy, the WZO’s representative of the Executive in the UK and Europe, addressed the wider implications of rising antisemitism and the need for collective action.

Quoting the late Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, he said: “What we grew up with — Never again — is beginning to sound like ‘ever again’.”

Bar Noy spoke about the security measures now surrounding Jewish communal life, including the presence of security guards and police outside synagogues and the extensive precautions in place at his children’s school.

“The escalation to serious violence can happen in an instant and preventing it must begin with a firm commitment to those words: ‘Never again,’” he said.

He added: “We must refuse to enable incitement and leave no room for antisemitism. But I am an optimist and a son of a nation that believes in tikva - hope. I believe we can build a better future, but to make that happen we must work together and speak with one clear, strong voice.”

Itai Galmudy, co-founder of campiagn group Stop the Hate, said: “Ziv Koren’s work is a vital and undeniable testament to history. In an era where facts can be questioned or forgotten, bearing witness ensures the truth of October 7th is preserved for future generations.

“It is a powerful reminder of our collective responsibility: to stand together, support one another, and do whatever we can – each within our means – to preserve the truth, support survivors, and strengthen our community.”

Photographer Ziv Koren signs books (Photo: Galia Verthime Sherf) [Missing Credit]

Koren’s photographs have been exhibited internationally, and his extensive documentation of October 7 and the subsequent war is also collected in his book, The October 7 War. Copies were available at the London event.

The exhibition offered visitors an opportunity to engage with the events through the perspective of someone who documented them first-hand, while considering the role photography plays in preserving individual experiences for the historical record.

The events were organised by the World Zionist Organization (WZO), in partnership with the Embassy of Israel in the United Kingdom, with production by Tzemach Productions. Christian Cantor, chargé d’affaires at the Embassy of Israel in the United Kingdom, also spoke.

‘The October 7 War’ by Ziv Koren is available through Ziv Koren’s official website, with a donation to charity Peace of Mind