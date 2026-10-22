One of first photographers to document October 7 brings work to London

Israeli photojournalist Ziv Koren has brought his photographic documentation of October 7 and the war that followed to London, presenting an exhibition that captured the devastation of the attacks, their impact on Israeli communities and the ongoing process of recovery.
Koren, an internationally recognised photographer who has documented defining moments in Israel’s history for decades, was the first photographer to document the events of October 7. His work offers a visual record of the attacks and their aftermath, preserving the experiences of those affected through images taken as events unfolded.
Guests at the evening in a north-west London shul viewed a collection of his “then and now” photographs before hearing Koren discuss the stories behind the images and the responsibility he feels to document events as they happen.
“On the morning of October 7th, life turned into one long, single day,” Koren said. “Since that dramatic Saturday, I have been in a race to document the war and to tell a story bigger than all of us. Because after such inconceivable events, I think that without authentic documentation, we could one day struggle to believe that this happened.”
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