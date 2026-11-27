She warned that rising National Insurance and minimum wage costs, alongside the impact of AI on entry-level positions, were making it increasingly difficult for young people to secure their first job. “Dishearteningly, it is now common for young people to leave university with no job to go to, while good alternatives like apprenticeship schemes remain few and far between.”

Currently, for non-apprentice employees aged 21 to 24, employers pay 15 per cent NI on annual earnings above £5,000. The Milburn Report recommends doubling the threshold to £10,000.

Resource CEO Victoria Sterman (Photo: Resource) [Missing Credit]

Sterman added that while hiring incentives, recommended in the report were a positive step, “they must reflect these real-world pressures and reach those furthest from the job market. We urge the government to work closely with specialist employment charities like Resource to ensure these reforms create lasting, quality opportunities rather than short-term fixes.”

Work Avenue, another employment charity, which also works in the Jewish community, said the report reflected challenges it regularly encounters among young people seeking to enter the jobs market.

Its head of employment, Yael Shainfeld, particularly welcomed the emphasis on vocational training, apprenticeships and practical work experience in Milburn’s recommendations.

“At Work Avenue, we see first-hand how important employability skills are,” she said. “Employers regularly tell us that they value people who communicate well, show motivation and make a positive impression.”

She said that alongside qualifications and technical ability, practical skills, such as CV writing, completing applications and performing well at interview “can make a real difference”.

“Ultimately, young people need the skills and confidence to take up opportunities, but they also need employers willing to give them that first chance. Turning the report’s recommendations into practical action will be the real test.”

The Work Avenue staff team (Photo: Work Avenue) [Missing Credit]

Work Avenue plans to expand its support for young people over the coming year, including increasing careers advice in schools, building on university campus visits and extending its services to non-graduates seeking apprenticeships and vocational training.

It also intends to launch a major employability programme for 18 to 25-year-olds in 2027.

The report, commissioned by the government and written by Labour minister Sir Alan Milburn, aims to help around 440,000 additional young people into sustained employment by 2036, reducing the number of NEETs in the 16 to 24 age group from around 13 to 5 per cent.

It recommends doubling the number of apprenticeships, expanding vocational training and work experience, and introducing a new Youth Opportunity Service, bringing careers, employment, education and health support together locally.

The report also proposes offering young people a named adviser and a personalised plan to help them into work or training and providing a guaranteed six-month paid job for eligible young people who remain unemployed after 12 months of engaging with support.

Paperweight, which provides practical support to people in the Jewish community facing life-changing challenges, welcomed the report’s ambition, while also expressing concern about the proposed changes in benefits for young people.

Executive director Barry Shaw said: “We strongly support the principle of helping young people into work and giving them the opportunity to build independent, fulfilling lives.

“This is entirely consistent with Paperweight's longstanding philosophy to empower individuals to regain their independence, dignity and resilience.”

Paperweight staff and volunteers (Photo: Gary Perlmutter) [Missing Credit]

But he said the charity was sceptical about the recommendations to remove the health element of Universal Credit for under-25s and introduce a new Youth Allowance, and to replace the current PIP allowance with more targeted financial support for that age group.

Shaw said: “As Alan Milburn himself acknowledges, some young people could receive less financial support than they do currently, at a time when the cost-of-living crisis is already placing enormous pressure on individuals and families…Financial security and practical support must go hand in hand.”

The Milburn Report’s proposals to change the benefits system aim to enable 440,000 young people to come off long-term sickness and disability benefits and into work by 2036 and save £13.7 billion by 2036/37.