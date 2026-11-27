A Jewish employability charity has revealed that one in five of its clients are aged 16 to 24.
This age-group is the focus of the groundbreaking Milburn Report, which seeks to tackle the growing number of young people not in education, employment or training (NEET), currently close to one million across the UK.
Resource, in north-west London, which gives guidance to people in the community who are looking for work, welcomed the report's plans, which include expanding apprenticeships, improving careers advice and encouraging businesses to give young people a first opportunity in the workplace.
Its chief executive, Victoria Sterman, said: “At Resource, we warmly welcome the ambition in Alan Milburn’s review to reduce the number of 16 to 24-year-olds not in education, employment, or training (NEET), and we strongly encourage businesses to hire more young adults.”
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