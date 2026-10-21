North West Red edge it 2-1 in exciting Year 4 football final

North West Red came out on top in Maccabi GB’s latest inter-school sports tournament, claiming the winners medal in the Year 4 Boys football tournament.

A total of 13 schools took part in the All Aboard-sponsored event, fielding 25 teams between them, with more than 200 players involved.

A closely fought final saw North West Red beat Wolfson Hillel 2-1.

Maccabi GB’s School and Sports Coordinator Nathan Bloohn said: “It was fantastic to see so many players and schools taking part in another brilliant tournament. The standard of football continues to improve with every event we hold, which is really positive to see.