Nightingale House opens new residential wing

Jenny Pattinson, chief executive of Nightingale Hammerson, which comprises Nightingale House and sister home Hammerson House, in north-west London, said: “Wolfson Household will provide beautiful new accommodation, while retaining our household approach – creating somewhere that feels personal, familiar and connected, rather than institutional.

“A care home should never feel like a place where life becomes smaller. Our environments must enable people to continue enjoying relationships, interests, celebrations and the everyday experiences that give life purpose.”

The refurbished café and lounge at Nightingale House (Photo: Nightingale Hammerson) [Missing Credit]

The south-west London care home has also added a range of social spaces designed to help residents continue to live an active life.

The improvements extend throughout Nightingale House. A new activity hub has been opened, offering spaces for pottery, baking, art workshops and clubs.

The café and lounge have also been refurbished, proving popular with residents, relatives, volunteers and care teams, said heads of the home.

Further improvements to the theatre and therapies suite are also part of the wider redevelopment programme.

Support from donors has helped make the transformation possible, and heads of Nightingale Hammerson expressed particular gratitude to the Wolfson Family Charitable Trust for its significant contribution.

To celebrate the opening of the newly refurbished theatre, the home is inviting the community to an evening in late November of live music from singer and pianist Jeremy Sassoon and his band, performing their internationally acclaimed show MOJO (Musicians of Jewish Origin).

For details and tickets, click here or go to: nightingalehammerson.org/events/jazzcelebration/