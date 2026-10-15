Nightingale House opens new residential wing

Nightingale House care home has entered a new chapter following the opening of a new residential wing.
The Wolfson Household introduces rooms with kitchenettes to the Jewish residence, as well as adjoining rooms for couples.
It also includes a dedicated art studio overlooking the garden, a media room, a bridge lounge, a large, shared kitchen and a dining room available for private dining.
Heads of the Jewish care home said the aims of the new developments were to be able to give residents personal choice, while also providing them with care and support and access to communal activities.
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