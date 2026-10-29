NIF UK announces fundraising record of £6.7 million in 2025

supporters, who continue to respond to the distressing situation by increasing their

commitment to our work building a just, safe and equal future for Israelis and Palestinians.

“To maintain our vital work in the face of escalating challenges, we need every contribution that

people can offer, especially ongoing support. We are the bridge that keeps Israelis and

Palestinians holding onto hope and onto one another’s humanity. ”

David Davidi-Brown, CEO of the charity for the past five years, said: “Our partners do not face one challenge at a time.

“In 2025 they cared for Israeli communities traumatised by war, defended democracy, protected

Palestinian communities from settler violence, and supported humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

The pressures are not easing.

“To meet them, NIF needs support that is broad and lasting. Israelis and Palestinians living through this deadly conflict continue to find the determination to work together for a safer shared future. We are honoured in the UK to offer people here a way to be part of their courageous efforts.”

The charity is shortly to hold its main event of the year next month, its annual human rights award ceremony when it will honour a Palestinian and a Jewish leader, Dr Samer Sweid and Noam Vidan, who work “to defend democracy, advance equality and protect human rights”.

Since 1996, UK donors to the charity have given £55 million towards the defence of democracy, support of marginalised communities and Arab-Jewish partnership in Israel.