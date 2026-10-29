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NIF UK announces fundraising record of £6.7 million in 2025

Donors have responded to the situation in Israel by increasing their commitment, the charity says

October 29, 2026 08:00
NIF UK.jpg
Leading NIF UK to success: chief executive David Davidi-Brown and chair Noeleen Cohen

By

Simon Rocker

1 min read
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The UK branch of the New Israel Fund has smashed its fundraising record, almost doubling its donations and legacies in 2025 from the year before.

Its figure of £6.7 million last year was up from £3.4 million in 2024 and more than 60 per cent higher than its previous record of £4.1 million in 2023.

The charity said last year’s exceptional success was due to one significant multi-year restricted donation and a number of generous targeted gifts.

Noeleen Cohen, chair of NIF UK, said, “We are moved by the tremendous generosity of our

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Topics:

NIFUK

Jewish Charities

Human rights

Israel

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