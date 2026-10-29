NIF UK announces fundraising record of £6.7 million in 2025

The UK branch of the New Israel Fund has smashed its fundraising record, almost doubling its donations and legacies in 2025 from the year before.
Its figure of £6.7 million last year was up from £3.4 million in 2024 and more than 60 per cent higher than its previous record of £4.1 million in 2023.
The charity said last year’s exceptional success was due to one significant multi-year restricted donation and a number of generous targeted gifts.
Noeleen Cohen, chair of NIF UK, said, “We are moved by the tremendous generosity of our
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