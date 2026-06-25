New UJS president pledges to strengthen links outside Jewish community

The incoming president of the Union of Jewish Students has pledged to turn the Jewish student community “outwards”, so there is more interaction with the wider student body.
Raphi Leon, a graduate of Warwick University, said the “normalisation” of antisemitism on campus and “shift in the Overton Window of what is acceptable among the wider, non-Jewish body to think about Israel and about …the Jewish community”, had led to a distancing between Jewish societies (Jsocs) and the wider student body.
Speaking at the UJS State of the Nation breakfast, he said: “Whilst Jewish students are living proud and strong Jewish student lives, many of them only feel comfortable to do so within the safety of a Hillel House or within a Friday night dinner environment.
“And that means that Jsocs can often feel like strong and proud centres in and of themselves, but siloed and cut off from wider campus life.”
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