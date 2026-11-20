The lives and legacies of 440 Holocaust survivors and refugees who made Britain their home is being celebrated with the publication of a new book by the Association of Jewish Refugees.
Uprooted Lives: Obituaries of Refugees and Survivors of the Holocaust from the AJR Journal 1955–2025 is a collection of personal histories and around 350 photos, documenting how those who fled Nazi persecution rebuilt their lives, with many going on to make remarkable contributions to Britain.
The coffee table book, edited by Andrew Kaufman MBE, AJR honorary life president, and Dr Bea Lewkowicz OBE, director of the AJR Refugee Voices Testimony Archive, has been published to mark the 80th anniversary of the AJR Journal, which originally published the obituaries.
There are many recognisable names among the obituaries – selected from around 1,400 – including children's author Judith Kerr OBE, psychoanalyst Anna Freud CBE and five Nobel Prize winners.
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