But alongside these are hundreds of lesser-known individuals, including educators, doctors, artists, and entrepreneurs, whose obituaries illustrate how they too helped shape modern Britain.

Andrew Kaufman MBE said editing the book had been a “deeply personal” project for him. “As the son of refugees, whose own father's story is among those featured, I know how important it is that these extraordinary lives are remembered.

“What began as an idea to preserve the obituaries published in the AJR Journal has become a tribute to a community of remarkable individuals who, having experienced persecution and displacement, rebuilt their lives and contributed so much to Britain. Their stories deserve to be remembered, not only for what they endured, but for everything they achieved.”

Dr Bea Lewkowicz OBE said: “Behind every obituary is a remarkable human story – of lives uprooted by persecution, families torn apart and the courage to begin again. Together, these 440 accounts form a unique record of a generation whose experiences might otherwise be lost.

“As the number of those who can share their stories firsthand diminishes, preserving these histories becomes ever more urgent. This book ensures that their voices, experiences and contributions will continue to inform and inspire future generations.”

Dr Lewkowicz, a leading oral historian, said the book was also an important record of how the refugee community remembered its own history, as many of the earliest obituaries included details of individuals who died before oral history testimony projects became widespread.

The book’s launch at JW3, which was attended by members of the refugee and survivor community and their descendants, featured discussions led by Kaufman and Lewkowicz.

Kaufman was joined by Michael Flesch, Anthony Spiro OBE and Miriam Grabiner, whose parents’ obituaries are included in the book, while Lewkowicz led a second conversation with historian Dr Helen Fry, author Sophie Herzheimer and Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg from Masorti Judaism, whose mother’s obituary also features.

Sharing what it was like to grow up as children of refugees, Michael, whose parents Carl and Ruth Flesch came to the UK from Berlin, said the experience affected his sense of belonging. “That was absolutely no actual Judaism in my early life. My parents were 100 per cent Jewish on both sides, and they never denied being 100 per cent Jewish…but they never, ever went to shul. Most of my friends in my early life were non-Jewish.

“I have to say that in my earlier life, I had a sense of not really belonging anywhere. I wasn’t part of the Jewish community, and I certainly never felt myself totally at home in the non-Jewish community… But I think these are feelings that came to me later in life rather than at the time, which was a very happy time for me.”

Anthony, the son of Ludwig and Anna Spiro, said that while he didn’t grow up in a very religious household, he was very aware of his Judaism as most of his parents’ friends were also Jewish refugees. “They talked about their religion. They were different from the parents of my non-Jewish friends because they ate different food. They spoke with an accent. They were different, and I felt more comfortable in their presence than in the presence of my non-Jewish friends.”

Miriam said that growing up in Newcastle, her family was “very foreign… We were a very continental household. Continental furniture, continental food, continental intellectual atmosphere…When you’re growing up, that’s all you know; there is a sort of normality.

“It’s really only later that you begin to understand the influences – the positives, the difficult stuff – the perhaps unspoken, the questions you felt you couldn’t ask until it’s too late.”

Rabbi Wittenberg said the book would “have a huge legacy”, telling the audience: “Judaism transmits through the carrying of memory, and the word ‘Zahor’ means to remember, but also “to be mindful”, “to carry with us”, and I think this book will enable us to carry so much with us because it reaches hearts because of our personal connections, [and] it reaches the mind because of people’s achievements and what they did.”

Michael Newman OBE, chief executive of the AJR, said: “The contribution of Holocaust refugees and survivors to British society is immeasurable. From pioneering advances in medicine and science to enriching our culture, education and public life, their legacy is woven into the fabric of modern Britain.

“At a time when refugees are too often portrayed as a burden rather than an asset, these 440 extraordinary lives offer a powerful reminder of what those seeking sanctuary can contribute. As an organisation founded by refugees 85 years ago, we have a responsibility to ensure their achievements and experiences are never forgotten.”

The book’s editors hope Uprooted Lives will serve not only as a commemoration but also as a valuable resource for educators, historians and researchers, examining the experiences of displacement and integration, the development of refugee communities and their lasting contributions to society.

Uprooted Lives is available to purchase for £30 (excluding postage and packaging). To order a copy, visit https://ajr.org.uk/uprooted-lives/.