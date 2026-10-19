My Voice awarded National Lottery funding to preserve Holocaust survivor and refugee stories

My Voice, the Holocaust testimony project run by Manchester Jewish social care charity The Fed, has been awarded £705,672 in initial funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to preserve the life stories of Holocaust survivors and refugees from Nazi persecution.
The 18-month development grant will support plans to expand the project’s nationally significant collection of personal testimonies, create educational resources for schools and communities, and make the stories accessible to new audiences through films, exhibitions and digital platforms. This project will be called My Voice – a Heritage for All.
The funding will also help My Voice prepare a further application for full National Lottery grant £1,167,982 to support a subsequent two-and-a-half-year programme.
Raphi Bloom, director of My Voice, said “the National Lottery Heritage Fund has been a vital partner in helping us preserve and share some of the most important stories in modern British history.
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