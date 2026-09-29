‘My grandma worked on a cosmetics counter and knew every drag queen in Brighton’

As a Bubbe, I'm taking careful note of The Glamorous Grandmas, the latest picture book by Jodie Lancet-Grant.
Rose Gerrard's illustrations show two empowering fashionistas, one in a leopard-print coat and the other in a natty trouser ensemble, with wide-brimmed hat and It bag. Both have statement specs and earrings.
They are the perfect role models for National Grandparents Day on October 4.
The book centres on young Archie and his Grandma Jo and Nana Sue, who turn heads in their dull town. When an art gallery opens, the grandmas think it will also open minds, but the exhibits are as monotone as the townspeople's thinking – until the grandmas go guerilla and sneak in some more colourful creations overnight.
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