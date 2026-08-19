‘Music unlocks emotions’ – the therapy helping families get through illness at Chai Cancer Care

Music is helping families affected by cancer process difficult emotions, find connection, regulate anxiety and begin talking about what they are going through, as Chai Cancer Care expands its therapy service.
Katherine and Aaron Landau first met as teenagers through their shared love of music and went on to have two sons. But, in August 2024, at the young age of 35, Katherine was diagnosed with lymphoma.
The couple immediately approached Chai Cancer Care, from whom they received a variety of support, including reflexology, massage treatments, other forms of therapy and
family support.
But when music therapy was offered to Aaron by the Hendon-based charity, which has satellite centres across the UK, he initially couldn’t face the idea. Music had always been such an important part of their relationship, but in the midst of Katherine’s diagnosis, Aaron, who is part of a jazz band, said he found the idea of engaging with it emotionally overwhelming.
To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.