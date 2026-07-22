Music competition launched to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

In a bid to find new music to be featured at the 2027 UK National Holocaust Memorial Day Ceremony, the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, (HMDT) has launched a UK-wide music competition.

HMD Harmony invites emerging musicians aged 18 to 25 to create their own piece inspired by the Holocaust Memorial Day 2027 theme, No Place for Prejudice.

Exploring how prejudice shaped and enabled the atrocities of the Holocaust, next year’s theme aims to recognise how hate and intolerance continue to impact our society today.

With the winning composer receiving a £500 award to help support the next stage of their musical career, entrants are encouraged to create an original musical response reflecting on the theme and shared values of humanity.