Mum of autistic son drives inclusion at her synagogue

Sensory room at Radlett Synagogue (Photo: United Synagogue) [Missing Credit]

She described the opening of the new room as “an exciting step change” for the congregation, adding: “It has already welcomed families who previously felt unable to participate, giving them a safe, dignified space from which they can remain part of synagogue life.”

For Diskin, however, accessibility is about more than providing a quiet room or sensory resources.

Writing for the JC in December 2024, she described how her family had not attended Radlett United as a whole family for around a decade.

That began to change when Rabbi Nick Kett and Rebbetzin Shira Kett, who had recently joined the community, reached out to her.

“They asked me what they needed to do to make synagogue more accessible.” Diskin wrote. “What was our son / family like? How could they make changes happen, rather than talk about community while excluding an entire chunk of families living with disability from what that really means?”

Diskin told them that practical changes, such as appropriate spaces and fidget toys were important, but that the community also needed to consider its wider attitude towards families with disabilities.

“We needed a shift in attitude encouraged across the entire synagogue experience,” she wrote, so that families felt welcomed and valued rather than viewed as different.

With support from his family and rabbinic couple, Diskin’s son, Bodie, was able to celebrate his barmitzvah in the synagogue in November 2025.

Bodie Diskin (Photo: courtesy) [Missing Credit]

That approach has informed the development of the sensory room, which Diskin described as more than simply a physical space.

“This is a powerful symbol of what can be achieved when community leadership plans through the lens of accessibility from the outset,” she said.

“When we design with inclusion in mind, we don’t just remove barriers — we open doors, strengthen communities and make it possible for more people to feel that they truly belong.”

Radlett is one of several United Synagogue communities to introduce accessibility measures in time for Rosh Hashanah this year, helping families with SEND and sensory sensitivities spend longer in shul.

Borehamwood & Elstree, Radlett, Edgware, Bushey, Finchley, Cockfosters & North Southgate and South Hampstead have all added a range of measures aimed at making their services more accessible and welcoming.

These have included dedicated quiet rooms, accessibility boxes and ear defenders, and leaders have adapted programming designed to reduce sensory overload and created inclusive children’s services.

Accessibility bags found in some synagogues (Photo: United Synagogue) [Missing Credit]

The initiatives have already had a noticeable impact, with communities reporting that some families were able to spend significantly longer in shul than in previous years.

Daniella Neifeld, head of inclusion and special projects at the United Synagogue, said the initiatives reflected the different ways people may experience synagogue life.

“Whether through sensory services, quiet rooms, relaxed spaces or accessibility resources, these initiatives send a powerful message: there is no single way to experience synagogue life, and everyone should have the opportunity to participate in a way that works for them,” she said.

She added that many of the projects had been developed locally by volunteers, lay leaders, rabbinic teams and staff who understood the needs of their communities.

“Inclusion is strongest when communities collaborate, and we have seen wonderful examples of that spirit across the United Synagogue this Rosh Hashanah,” she said.

And while quiet rooms, ear defenders and adapted services can remove practical barriers, communities involved in the initiatives say the wider goal is to ensure that families know they have a place in shul before they even walk through the door.