Mum of autistic son drives inclusion at her synagogue

A mother of a child with special educations needs has helped transform her synagogue, paving the way for families who once struggled to participate to feel welcome in shul.
Clare Diskin, whose son, Bodie, is severely autistic and non-verbal, helped drive the introduction of a new sensory room at Radlett United Synagogue, after years of seeing first-hand the barriers that could make synagogue difficult for families like hers to attend.
The new room provides a calmer environment for families who might otherwise struggle with the sensory demands of a busy synagogue.
Diskin, a Radlett Synagogue council member with responsibility for access and inclusion, said: “I know personally how difficult it can be for families to feel that they simply cannot attend synagogue because the environment does not meet their needs.”
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