Mr Pickle, Jewish punk, Friday night dinners and Freud

It all started with a pickle – Mr Pickle to be precise. The first ever Jewish Culture Month needed a symbol which encapsulated joy and fun – something which would not look out of place at a glitzy launch at the Freud Museum, or indeed in a salt beef sandwich.
The mascot of this hugely diverse festival shook hands with Steve Reed, Secretary of State for housing, communities and local government, and popped up in some of the nation’s leading cultural institutions. He even served as guest editor of the JC for one slightly surreal morning.
What Mr Pickle helped to popularise was a hugely significant moment for the UK Jewish community. As Board of Deputies President Phil Rosenberg put it, now was the time for less “oy” and more joy. After the pain of recent years, we wanted to showcase the richness of our cultural contribution and to enjoy ourselves in the process.
The ambition was vast. After months of planning, we delivered more than 150 events across the UK (with one in Dublin for good measure).
To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.