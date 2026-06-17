More than 300 children take part in bumper schools soccer tournament

Maccabi GB’s latest inter-school sports tournament provided double the fun as the organisation staged boys’ football tournaments for both years 5 and 6.

Holding two events side by side meant 20 different schools were on site, fielding between them 44 teams. The incredible turnout meant there were more than 300 footballers displaying their skills, watched on from the sidelines by more than 200 spectators. Sponsored by All Aboard, Akiva Red won the main competition, beating Yavneh Red 2-0, while Hertsmere Jewish Primary School took the honours in the green tournament.

Maccabi GB’s school and sports coordinator Nathan Bloohn said: “The event ran really well, especially considering we weren’t provided with enough referees, and the weather couldn’t quite make up its mind!

“It was fantastic to see such a high-quality football tournament, with so many players and schools taking part. The standard of football continues to improve with every event we hold, which makes for an exciting and competitive day of sport.