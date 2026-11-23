The Chief Rabbi has paid tribute to Mitzvah Day, calling it an opportunity to turn words into positive actions.
Speaking after visiting Kerem School, where he addressed pupils and joined them for Mitzvah Day activities, Rabbi Mirvis said: “Mitzvah Day inspires us to fulfil our fundamental responsibility to others, turning good intentions into acts of kindness that have a real and lasting impact.”
Rabbi Mirvis helped the children as they took part in tasks to support GIFT and refugee advocacy charity HIAS+JCORE. They wrote and decorated thank you cards for front-line workers and put together “winter warmer” gift packages for refugees and asylum seekers.
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