The Chief Rabbi praised the school, which won the Outstanding Youth Achievement award at the 2025 Mitzvah Day awards, saying: “I was delighted to see first-hand the spirit of Mitzvah Day at Kerem School.”

The activity at Kerem School was one of 1,500 Mitzvah Day projects which took place in more than 30 countries, including 900 in the UK alone.

United Hebrew Congregation of Newcastle upon Tyne

All in all, around 55,000 people volunteered, 37,000 of these in the UK – whether that was cooking and collecting for food banks, making up care packages, writing cards or clearing open spaces.

St Albans Masorti Synagogue members get on their gardening gloves for Mitzvah Day (Photo: Karen Zetter) [Missing Credit]

Many of the events involved interfaith collaboration, which was the intention of Mitzvah Day founder Laura Marks, who started the initiative in the UK 21 years ago.

Elstree and Borehamwood Islamic Community and Mosque (Photo: Karen Zetter) [Missing Credit]

At the flagship event at JW3, which houses the Mitzvah Day headquarters, refugees were invited to cook dishes from their home countries, which they ate together, and were then able to take leftovers back to their accommodation.

They were joined by Jewish, Muslim, Sikh and Christian faith leaders and volunteers. Rabbi Charley Baginsky, co-lead of Movement for Progressive Judaism said: “We all know the thing that brings us all together is food. There is never anything more uniting. We’re all taking our little step in making the world a little bit better because we’re in it. But we’re not just in it on our own; we’re in it together.”

JW3 interfaith cooking (Photo: Yakir Zur) [Missing Credit]

London Assembly Member Hina Bokhari OBE said: “This is exactly what London is about. London is about community [of] different faiths, different backgrounds, different religions, all coming together as one, and that is what makes London such a wonderful city.”

Menorah Synagogue in Manchester (Photo: Tony Knox) [Missing Credit]

The Mayor of Camden Councillor Patricia Leman, who was also at JW3, said: “The crucial thing...is about building community cohesion, reaching across divides until they don’t exist anymore and you can’t see the cracks because we are working as a unified community. Mitzvah Day is in its 21st year, and what an amazing thing to be proud of.”

An interfaith football match in Cumbria (Photo: Courtesy) [Missing Credit]

Raymond Simonson, CEO of JW3, praised Mitzvah Day volunteers, saying: “There are people donning their green T-shirts. And you know what they’re doing by doing this? They’re saying: ‘Those who seek to divide us don’t stand a chance when people like you come together to do simple acts of kindness.”

EcoJudaism volunteers get planting on Mitzvah Day (Photo: courtesy) [Missing Credit]

Earlier that day, The Prime Minister Andy Burnham also paid tribute to Mitzvah Day on social media, writing on X: “Today is Mitzvah Day, the UK's largest faith-led day of social action.

“Started by the Jewish community, it brings together people of all faiths and none to give their time to local causes.

“That's what community should be about – people turning up for each other. Thank you to everyone taking part.”

Founder Laura Marks spent the day “making soup with a bishop, cookies with Muslim women, engaging with refugees alongside Catholic dignitaries, singing at a multi-faith care home with a Brahma Kumari leader, and sorting food donations with an eminent Sikh. Having the new Prime Minister say that this is ‘what community should be about’ couldn’t feel more apt.”

South Hampstead Synagogue joined up with a local church to collect food for local homeless people and food banks (Photo: courtesy) [Missing Credit]

She added that she was “so proud of this year’s Mitzvah Day. Moving into JW3 has really given us a renewed chance to showcase Jewish positivity and purpose – not only across our own denominational divides but including people from numerous other faiths and backgrounds.”