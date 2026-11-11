Mill Hill Minyan score again

Mill Hill Minyan maintained their promising early season form in the Maccabi GB Southern Football League (MGBSFL) Championship as they claimed a comfortable 3-0 win at struggling Temple Fortune.
Talismanic striker Zacki Doumou scored twice, with Matti Brooks, who was returning from injury, scoring their third goal.
Delighted with the performance, Minyan’s assistant manager/player Saul Fenton said: “It was a convincing one, which shows how we’re continuing to grow game by game. Having only conceded once in four league games shows our strength at the back, while with Zacki upfront, there will always be goals. In addition, to be able to pick from such a big squad with quality coming off the bench makes a real difference as was seen by our dominant second half display.”
Describing what he felt was the difference between the sides on the day, he continued: “The quality on the ball matched with what we deem the strongest defence in the league, was the real difference. We’re still not quite clinical enough in front of goal, but as the team continues to gel we’re growing in quality.
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