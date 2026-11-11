Mill Hill Minyan score again

“It was a slow first half from us, playing a new formation led to a change to a familiar setup and this dominance was shown in second half.”

Sitting well-placed in the league with three wins from four games, albeit having suffered an early exit in the Cyril Anekstein Cup, how does he reflect back on the start to their season? “With no pre-season and two groups of boys being thrown together, we knew it would take time to form partnerships and relationships”, he says. “With a fully fit and available squad there is clear quality running throughout the squad. If we continue to have same availability no team will stop us.

“Our unfortunate cup exit allows us to give full focus on the league, where our sights are set on winning the league.

“We still feel we are only really in second gear with plenty more to give especially going forward.”

Redbridge B top the table on goal difference as they continued their unbeaten start to the campaign thanks to a 3-0 win at Brady. Daniel Gillary opened the scoring with a long-range effort, before Harrison Nathan doubled their advantage shortly after the restart. Nathan claimed his second of the match soon after with a stunning solo effort, to seal their fourth consecutive win and a successive clean sheet.

Hampstead Ducks join them at the summit on 13 points as they won a five-goal thriller at Wolverhampstead Wanderers. Chase Calvert helped himself to an excellent brace, the second scored from the tightest of angles, but it was Zak Cowan who secured the 3-2 win as he netted a last-minute winner. Ducks manager Jacob Summerfield said: “It was a great performance. The late goal was a really amazing way to win and thoroughly deserved in what was a gritty game.” Dani Lazard scored twice for Wanderers.

Chopped Villa sit two points behind the top two as they came away from Schlepfield Wednesday with a 2-1 win. Moishy Grunwald and Adam Goldberg were both on target for Villa, with Villa’s Zack Irow saying: “It was a great performance from the boys, where we showed pure grit and determination with a squad that lacked attacking options. It was a well-deserved win and keeps us in contention right near the top of the table.” Oliver Rokenson scored for Wednesday.

Rapid Viennas recorded their third league win of the campaign, winning another of the day’s thrillers, coming away from Beitar Bushey with a 4-3 win. Dylan Samuel Krikler helped himself to a match-winning hat-trick, while Noah Rosenthal scored their opener.

Another hat-trick scorer was Noah Cruise, his treble helping steer Scrabble to a 6-1 win at 40 Year Wanderers. Tommy Rudoni scored twice, with Jake Rosenberg also getting on the scoresheet. Manager Ollie Sugarman said: “It was another fantastic result today, with some brilliant attacking football on display from the boys. Six goals is a great achievement, although we definitely have things to work on defensively. Two wins on the bounce, we’re starting to build some real momentum.” Jake Stockman scored for Wanderers.

HMH continue to lead the way at the top of the Premier Division, their latest win, a 3-1 victory over Hendon, seeing them maintain their two-point lead. Oscar Wagner, Ethan Krell and Sammy Kingston all got on the scoresheet, while at the other end, Jake Lewis saved from the penalty spot.

HMH joint-manager Jake Norton said: “It was a solid performance from the boys who showed maturity to come away with a good win.” Josh Harris had equalised for Hendon, with manager Jonathan Lubin saying: “With only 11 players we battled incredibly hard and never let HMH get on top.”

Yallatasary are within two points of the leaders as a hat-trick from Zack Gluckstein helped them to a 4-2 win at Stopinsky.

Manager Buddy Smith said: “I’m really happy to come away with three points against a side that asked real questions of us in the opening 30 minutes. But once we got the first goal, we really grew into the game and created chances. We adapted well, stayed proactive and began to control the match physically.

“Overall, I’m really proud of the last two performances, it’s important that we stay focused on ourselves and improving in areas we can do better.

“I feel over the past two months, we have really come to life on and off the pitch, it feels things are naturally coming together and there is such a will and belief in what we are doing.”