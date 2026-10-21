Mikey keeps his head to get Juniors off to a flyer

“We were pleased with much of the first half. They defended their box well and made us work for everything, so we had to stay patient, avoid frustration and find solutions.

“It wasn’t perfect, and we were occasionally sloppy in possession, but that’s when you need your goalkeeper. Dan Shaw was magnificent, making three outstanding saves at crucial moments. But everyone played a huge part in the result and so I’m delighted for the group and the character and discipline. However, there’s still plenty to improve, but three points, a clean sheet and a strong performance is something we will absolutely take.

“Games like these are ultimately decided by fine margins, but I think what got us over the line today was our togetherness and collective belief.”

Despite his satisfaction, Ucko is adamant that he isn’t getting too carried away at this early stage.

“It’s three points and we’re delighted with that, but there’s plenty we need to improve on, and on another day some of those sloppy moments will see us punished”, he said. “The lads know that and so we’ll enjoy this win, before it’s straight back to work ahead of a really tough game against an excellent Rapid Viennas.”

He added: “This league is going to be incredibly tight and you can’t pick and choose when you turn up.

“I believe we’ve got the quality to compete at the right end of this table, but belief means nothing unless you back it up every week.

“Today was a good start, but the challenge is making that the platform for us to win games in as many different ways as we will need to this season.”

Hampstead Ducks lead the way at the top of the table by three points thanks to a 4-2 win at Brady.

Redbridge B sit in second spot after goals from Aytan Cohen, Harrison Nathan, a Ryan Cole penalty and Sam Chevin saw them beat Chopped Villa 4-0.

Mill Hill Minyan join them on seven points as they also scored four times to come away from Wolverhampstead Wanderers with a 4-1 win.

Rapid Viennas are a further point behind as they made it two wins from three games, beating Scrabble in an eight-goal thriller. Sam Shackleton, Oliver Gotkine, Jascha Selby, Sam Bookman and Toby Lent were all on target in their 5-3 win. Alfie Mack scored twice for Scrabble, with Jake Rosenberg netting their third. Scrabble manager Ollie Sugarman said: “I was very pleased with the boys performance in a game that very easily could’ve ended 9-6 in our favour! Unfortunately, we were stopped by a stellar performance from their keeper, but promising signs and if we were more clinical could’ve definitely won the match.”

Schlepfield Wednesday join Viennas on six points. Ollie Rokenson’s strike saw them beat Temple Fortune 1-0. Manager Joseph Vanner said: “It was a really great win against a very tough opposition. It was very physical at times, but we managed to keep playing our football and come out on top. I’m extremely proud of the team to come away with three points, a clean sheet and make it back-to-back wins.”

HMH stay top of the Premier Division on goal difference as two goals from Zac Summerfield helped them to a 3-0 win over Sukkotingham Forest. Charlie Ezra scored their third, with HMH’s Jake Norton saying: “It was a solid performance. We blew away the opposition in the first half with some slick football and I’m very happy to keep a clean sheet.” Forest manager Sam Nagioff said: “It was a poor performance all round, lots to work to do but we go again next week.”

Geez Park Rangers are one of three sides below them in joint-second, claiming their second win of the season with a 3-1 victory at Hendon.

Rocky Spitzer had opened the scoring for Hendon. His manager, Jonny Lubin, said: “It was a hugely disappointing loss. We controlled the first half, created several openings, the boys tired in the second and struggled to meaningfully hold possession. They then controlled the ball in our half and the pressure eventually told.”

Yallatasary are through to the next round of the Hertfordshire FA Sunday Senior Cup as goals from Zack Cohen and Saul Norton were enough to secure a 2-1 win at St Ippolytes. Manager Buddy Smith said: “We were up against a side of whom the majority of their players were semi-professional so I’m really proud to walk away with a deserved victory.

“My boys completely stepped up to the task physically from the first minute and although we went behind on the stoke of half-time, composed ourselves at the break, got ourselves reorganised and went onto win the game.

“We are in a great moment and have a real unified feeling among the entire group.”

There were also two games played in the Maccabi Masters Football League.

Maccabi London Lions moved three points clear at the top of the table as a hat-trick from Wayne Davidson inspired them to a 5-2 win over EDRS Stonegrove. Josh Bentley scored twice on his debut for the club, with Jake Masteran claiming a brace for Stonegrove’s consolation goals.

Temple Fortune claimed their first league win of the season, and did so in thumping style, thrashing St John’s Wood Tigers 6-0. Stefan Simons scored a second half hat-trick after Johnny Shapiro opened the scoring in the first half. Olly Weingarten’s penalty completed the scoring.