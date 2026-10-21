Mikey keeps his head to get Juniors off to a flyer

Bocher Juniors finally got their Maccabi GB Southern Football League (MGBSFL) Championship campaign under way on Sunday morning – and it couldn’t have started better as they ended Beitar Bushey’s 100 per cent winning start to the season.
Mikey Selby’s 78th-minute winner proved the difference on the day. He kept his head to strike just ten minutes after seeing his penalty brilliantly saved.
Reflecting on his side’s performance, Juniors manager Joel Ucko said: “First and foremost, I’m delighted with the three points and the clean sheet, but the biggest positive was the group’s togetherness, collective belief and trust in each other.
“We knew Bushey would be difficult to break down as they are well-drilled, organised and resilient, so we spoke about being patient, continuing to ask questions and trusting our approach.
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