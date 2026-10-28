Meet the youngest-ever chairs of Limmud Festival

Gaia Ottman and Jacob Smith are the youngest pair of Limmud Festival chairs in the 46-year history of the UK’s largest annual Jewish cultural and educational gathering.
Gaia, 23, originally from Leeds and now living in London, was involved in JLGB growing up. She has been on the festival team three times, as Shabbat chair, participant care chair and volunteers’ chair. When she is not chairing Limmud, she is a campaign manager at a record label.
Jacob, 26, from London, has previously been on the Limmud team several times, once as volunteers’ chair, and also as accommodation and registration chair, and participant care chair. He also ran the Limmud Microgrant Programme for a couple of years. Jacob was involved in Noam and now attends the Ohel Moed congregation. In his day job, Jacob is a civil servant, working in science and technology policy.
Here, they tell the JC about their decision to take the helm of Limmud Festival.
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