Medals galore plus memories they will cherish for a lifetime

Team Maccabi GB will return home from Toronto with an extraordinary haul of 52 medals after a remarkable week at the 2026 JCC Maccabi Games that included an unforgettable all-British football final with the delegation’s two U15 boys’ football teams battling it out for gold.
The 46 athletes representing Great Britain finished the Games with 15 golds, 23 silvers and 14 bronzes across football, swimming, athletics and dance, bringing to an end a week of outstanding sporting performances and an experience that stretched far beyond sporting competition.
The Games concluded last Thursday evening with a closing ceremony and party, where athletes swapped their kit in a show of friendship and Jewish solidarity. The following day the delegation travelled together to Niagara Falls, before spending Shabbat with the Toronto families who had hosted them throughout the Games.
But perhaps the defining sporting moment came on Thursday afternoon when Team Maccabi GB’s U15 Boys’ Green and Blue football teams, who had both enjoyed superb tournaments – topping their respective groups before successfully navigating the knockout stages on Wednesday and Thursday – met up for an all-Team Maccabi GB gold medal match.
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