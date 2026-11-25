Oakwood Masters' Tal Cohen (blue) gets to the ball before Chopped Villa's Cobi Jacobs. (Photo: Georgia Rosenberg) [Missing Credit]

Fellow joint manager Mikey Cohen added: “We were 3-0 up and, in all honesty, felt pretty comfortable before they scored just before half-time. The second goal was disappointing, particularly given the circumstances, them not returning the ball to us after we kicked it out due to an injured player. They’ve since sent us a written statement apologising for how they handled the situation, which we appreciate. But our lads showed great character, didn’t let the incident derail us and continued to play the game in the right spirit and overall I think we deserved the win.”

As to how far they think they can go in the competition, Mannie said: “A lot of us have won the Peter Morrison multiple times, so getting the opportunity to compete in it again is really special. We might have a few more miles on the clock than some of the younger sides, but we still back ourselves against anyone on our day.”

Bloom added: “There are some great teams left in the competition, and we’re looking forward to the draw for the next round.

“We don’t fear anyone, and if we play to our capabilities, we believe we can give anyone a good game. Sunday reminded us why we love this competition, and hopefully there’s plenty more to come.”

The pick of the first-round ties was a ten-goal thriller – HMH drawing 5-5 with Geez Park Rangers before taking the tie 4-3 on spot kicks.

Oscar Wagner scored twice for HMH, with Felix Shalom, Joel Walters and Zac Summerfield also on target. Shalom, Wagner, Ethan Krell and Sammy Kingston all converted from the spot. HMH’s Jake Norton said: “We showed incredible character to come back from 4-1 and 5-3. I’m happy to be in the hat for the next round and hope to tighten things up for our next game.”

Shock of the day saw Championship leaders Redbridge B knock out seven-times winners Hendon United 2-1. And they did it the hard way – falling behind before goals from Charlie Marks and Daniel Lewis-Green sealed a famous win. Redbridge joint-manager Dani Sivan said: “We knew this was going to be a massive challenge.

“From the first minute, I thought we were absolutely outstanding. Even after going 1-0 down, the boys showed incredible character and belief to turn the game around. We were brilliant today. The energy, the passion, the discipline and the desire to win every single battle were second to none. Every player knew their job and gave absolutely everything for the badge.

“I genuinely cannot express how proud I am of these boys. To come up against opposition of this quality and produce a performance like that speaks volumes about the team we’re building.

“We’re now three months unbeaten, sitting top of our league and through to the next round of both cup competitions.

“But we’re not getting carried away. There’s still a long way to go and plenty of football to be played. Today was about making a statement, and I think we’ve done exactly that.”

Yallatasary continued their recent good form with two goals each from Oscar Simmons and Max Harry Davis setting them up for a thumping 6-1 win over Hampstead Ducks. Saul Norton and Max Teacher completed their scoring.

Sukkotingham Forest booked their place in the second round by the same scoreline to see off Wolverhampstead Wanderers. Eytan Millan and Toby Anthony scored twice, with Josh Davidson and Dylan Heller also on target. Manager Sam Nagioff said: “Back to winning ways with a good controlled performance, positives to take all around the pitch.”

Temple Fortune claimed their first win in the competition since 2012 by beating Rapid Vienna 4-0. Adam Grossman scored twice, with two own goals wrapping up their win. Goals from Ollie Rokenson, Sam Goldberg and Leon Morris steered Schlepfield Wednesday to a 3-0 win over Beitar Bushey.

Wednesday’s Joseph Vanner said: “It was a very dominant display. We controlled the game from the first minute and put in our best performance of the season.”

In the one game played in the Championship, Bochur Juniors moved up to third spot in the table as they came away from Brady with a 4-3 win.

Chaim Bordon scored twice, with Dani Rubenstein and Akiva Solomon also on target. Saul Shimoni scored twice for Brady, with Zak Nyman netting their third.

Juniors manager Joel Ucko said: “Cruising 2-0 up against ten men at half-time, we then completely fell apart. We took our foot off the gas, allowed complacency to creep in and what should’ve been a very comfortable second half turned into an incredibly painful and hard fought one, although credit to Brady, who were outstanding in the second half. Ultimately, we’ve got away with murder, but I’m delighted with the three points.”

It’s as you were at the top of the Maccabi Masters Football League table as the top two both recorded resounding victories. Leaders Maccabi London Lions went goal crazy as they thrashed St John’s Wood Tigers 12-0. Jonny Keterman helped himself to five goals, Michael Abraham, Mitch Young and Paul Allen scored two each, with Wayne Davidson making it a dozen.

Temple Fortune remain four points behind them as they won a 10-goal thriller, beating Scrabble 6-4. Stefan Simons scored four times, with Olly Weingarten and Mike Lax bagging their other two. Ryan Kansigger, Ali Daly, Jon Isaacs and Andrew Binstock replied for Scrabble, who remain winless after five games.

EHRS Stonegrove moved up into joint-third in the table as goals from Jake Masteran and Nick Riesel saw them beat Hendon Harriers 2-1. Graham Meyer hit Harriers’ consolation.