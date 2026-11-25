Sunday morning saw the Peter Morrison Trophy take centre stage with Oakwood Masters showing they’re more than a match for anything the Maccabi GB Southern Football League can throw at them by defeating Chopped Villa 3-2.
The team, an amalgamation of Oakwood and Raiders, have only been in existence for a few weeks, but this didn’t prevent them booking their place in the next round as goals from Liron Mannie, Dan King and Josh Bloom sealed a thrilling win.
Joint-manager Daniel Kristall said: “We were incredibly proud of the performance.
“Some of the lads barely knew each other before kick-off and given that, the fitness, team spirit and togetherness were outstanding. There was a lot to be pleased about, but it’s only the first round, so we’re keeping our feet on the ground.”
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