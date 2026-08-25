Manchester’s oldest kosher bakery saved

The oldest kosher bakery in Manchester and the jobs if its 25 employees have been saved after the sale of the shop secured its future.
State Fayre, in Crumpsall, has been purchased by YF & SF Bakery Ltd, a new company established earlier in the month.
The company was set up by Yehuda Fagleman, and his wife, Shiri, after State Fayre Ltd, was wound up and placed into creditors’ voluntary liquidation earlier in August. All 25 employees at State Fayre Ltd are being transferred to the new business.
Yehuda Fagleman, who was also director of State Fayre Ltd, said: “We are in a strong position to take the business forward and give State Fayre a new lease of life, with lots of ideas to expand and re-energise, including new product lines and other ventures.
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