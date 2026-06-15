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Manchester synagogue shows their ‘adopted’ freed hostage to his seat

Shaare Hayim had been praying for Almog Meir Jan, who was abducted from Nova on October 7

June 15, 2026 15:17
Almog Meir Jan sitting at last in the reserved seat held for him in the men's section of Shaare Hayim until his release from captivity (Photo: Jonathan Hunter)
Almog Meir Jan sitting at last in the reserved seat held for him in the men's section of Shaare Hayim until his release from captivity (Photo: Jonathan Hunter)

By

Alma Green

2 min read

A seat left empty in the men’s section of Shaare Hayim, a synagogue based in Hale, South Manchester, has at last found its owner.

Since October 7, the Sephardi synagogue had been reserving a place for Almog Meir Jan, who was among the 44 people abducted from the Nova music festival by Hamas terrorists.

The 23-year-old had been “adopted” by Shaare Hayim, alongside Israeli journalist Oded Lifshitz, who was 83 at the time of his abduction and was tragically murdered in captivity by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

After 246 days in Gaza, Almog, Noa Argamani, Shlomi Ziv and Andrey Kozlov were rescued in Operation Arnon in June 2024, named after Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora, who was fatally wounded during the rescue.

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Topics:

Shaare Hayim

Hostages

October 7

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