Manchester synagogue shows their ‘adopted’ freed hostage to his seat

Shaare Hayim, which had been holding weekly hostage vigils and prayers for Almog’s return, invited him to visit their community during his recent visit to the UK.

Member Candice Dwek, who had dedicated herself to the hostage advocacy cause after October 7 and following the loss of her father, told the JC: “Almog’s visit was long-awaited, and it felt as if I had witnessed a living miracle seeing him in front of me, rather than on a hostage placard. My community’s fervent prayers for his safe return had truly been answered.”

Almog Meir Jan speaking at Shaare Hayim (Photo: Jonathan Hunter)

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Almog had keen to meet Shaare Hayim’s community after hearing of their support through his cousin, Hadar. The congregation includes the cousin of Almog’s close friend, Tomer Starosta, who was murdered during the Nova massacre.

Accompanying Almog was his close friend 23-year-old Ben Ladany, a heroic IDF soldier of the elite Oketz Canine Special Forces Unit. Ladany was shot seven times in an ambush by Hamas terrorists. His dog, Jack, was killed defending him and other soldiers.

To an audience of rabbis, synagogue members and volunteers, Almog recounted being held captive by a journalist and his family. He described being given a Muslim name, shackled and taunted with food supplied by humanitarian aid. During the near-impossible Operation Arnon, Almog and the other survivors assisted medics on the rescue helicopter, attempting to save Arnon’s life, despite their weakened states.

(l-r) Candice Dwek, Almog Meir Jan, Ben Ladany and Jonathan Dwek (Photos; Jonathan Hunter)

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Almog was then escorted to his seat by Stephen Blank, chair of Shaare Hayim. “The smile he gave when sitting in his seat said more than words can,” Candice said.

Almog and Ben received a special blessing from Rabbi Yair Fries and members showed them photographs from the vigils and yellow-ribbon events they had held.

In a message to Candice following his visit, Almog said: “These past few weeks have been truly meaningful and incredible for us. We’ve met so many wonderful people who made me feel completely at home, and you especially have all been amazing…I want to express my gratitude for the warm embrace and kindness I received from all of you during the two days we stayed with you.”

Former hostage vigil volunteers together with Almog Meir Jan. (l-r): Ivor Rowe, Gayle Shalom, Gillian Rowe, Almog Meir Jan, Sharon Scully, Ivette Vure, Candice Dwek, Martin Tragen and Ryan Mendelson (Photo: Jonathan Hunter)

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Refecting on the visit, Candice said: “All the pent-up emotions I had stored up since October 7th, combined with the loss of my father shortly afterwards, were released on seeing Almog alive and well – and in my synagogue.

“Despite everything they had endured, both Almog and Ben spoke with remarkable optimism. Rather than dwelling on past suffering, they emphasised gratitude, resilience and the importance of making the most of every moment.”