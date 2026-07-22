Manchester Reform welcomes new rabbi after three-year gap

After three years without a full-time rabbi, Manchester Reform Synagogue (MRS) has appointed Rabbi Scott Aaron.
He is crossing the pond, having previously been based in Chicago, where he led sustainability investments in congregational education, early childhood education, Israel education, and educational research for the Jewish United Fund.
Previously, he earnt a PhD in cultural and educational policy studies from Loyola University Chicago, and obtained his rabbinic ordination from the Hebrew Union College – Jewish Institute of Religion.
His wife, Rabbi Donni Aaron, who officiates b’nei mitzvot, weddings, and funerals for people of all Jewish backgrounds, will be joining him in Manchester.
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Topics:
Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester