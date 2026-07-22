Manchester Reform welcomes new rabbi after three-year gap

Rabbi Aaron said: “Donni and I are very excited about this adventure. Even though we are moving far away, we are coming to a great city and joining a fantastic community.”

He continued: “We are also looking forward to working with our clergy colleagues across the United Kingdom and Ireland to increase the visibility and voice of Progressive Judaism.”

On his first day in the role, Rabbi Aaron attended the regular meeting with the other two Progressive communities in Manchester, Menorah Synagogue and Sha’arei Shalom. Also in attendance was the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester.

Left to right: Bernie Yaffe (Jewish Representative Council), Laura Cohen (Menorah Synagogue), Harold Weinstock (Manchester Reform Synagogue), Rabbi Scott Aaron (Manchester Reform Synagogue), Cathy Knowles (Menorah Synagogue), Marissa Goldstone (Sha’arei Shalom Synagogue), Mark Adlestone (Jewish Representative Council) and Rabbi Warren Elf (Manchester Reform Synagogue). (photo: Menorah Synagogue)

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MRS has been without a permanent rabbi since the departure of Rabbi Robyn Ashworth-Steen, who left to undertake a PhD in rabbinic leadership and biblical studies with the University of Leeds in July 2023.

In the interim, the community has been led by Rabbi Warren Elf and Rabbi Lisa Barrett.

Synagogue chair Harold Weinstock said: “We have waited patiently to welcome Rabbi Scott, along with Rabbi Donni, and see this as an amazing opportunity to reach out, rebuild our community and breathe life into our future.”

The community has also been without a permanent home since November 2022, when the synagogue on Jackson’s Row was deconsecrated and demolished.

It was purchased the previous year in a £15 million deal, as part of a wider £200 million redevelopment project for the area, headed by former footballer Gary Neville.