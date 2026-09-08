Manchester group launched to platform ‘diversity of voices’ on Israel

She said she had heard “Maoz and Aziz speaking, and the hope for the future that they bring really inspired me. I wanted to organise an event in Manchester so that people can listen to them and hear their story. I want to amplify the voices that bring hope and offer a more positive way forward for the future.”

Inon’s parents, Yakovi and Bilha, were murdered on October 7 at Netiv HaAsara, the closest moshav to the Gaza border, and their house was incinerated. It took 14 days to identify Yakovi’s body. Nothing was left of Bilha, although her art studio survived the fire.

Abu Sarah has also lost family to the conflict. When he was 10, his brother Tayseer, 19, who had been arrested for throwing rocks during the first Intifada, died shortly after his release from prison of damage to his internal organs that he had suffered from the beatings of his captors.

The group, which has the support of Orthodox, Progressive and unaffiliated Jews, adopts no particular political stance. “We know that not everyone's going to agree on everything and that's fine. But we want to be able to have a conversation,” said Coleman.

A member of Yeshurun Synagogue in Cheadle and a talent coach who develops leadership at PwC, Coleman, who is 51, has strong family connections to Israel.

“I'm also a co-founder of an organisation in Israel called Jeremy's Circle, which supports children when there's cancer in the family or they're coping with a cancer loss,” she said.

Other events are in the pipeline. “We’ve got something planned for the end of October to look at the Israeli election results and analyse those together,” she said.

“We’ve got another event planned probably for early December which will be around how we can we can have an influence on the [UK’s] policy direction, about how we can build a relationship with the government within Manchester.”

That will be taking place against the backdrop of the recent creation of Number 10 North in Manchester by Prime Minister Andy Burnham as a regional branch of government.

Seek Peace and Pursue It

Tue Sep15

7.30 – 9pm

At a North Manchester venue

To buy tickets, click here