Manchester group launched to platform ‘diversity of voices’ on Israel

A new group is to launch in Manchester two days after Rosh Hashanah with the aim of broadening communal conversation on Jewish affairs.
Its first meeting, scheduled for September 15 and entitled “Seek Peace and Pursue It” – a quotation from Psalm 34 – will feature an online address from Israeli Maoz Inon and Palestinian Aziz Abu Sarah, authors of the recently published book The Future is Peace, followed by a panel discussion.
Juliette Coleman, one of the organisers of the event, explained: “There are about ten of us, who are like-minded in that we look at London, and we see that there are lots of very diverse and interesting events that take place there – the kind of things that go on at JW3 and other venues.
“Until now, we haven't really had anything similar here in Manchester. We don't have the diversity of speakers or voices or events that make the community in London more enriched and fulfilled because of that diversity. I've been looking at London and thinking, well, we want some of that in Manchester too.”
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