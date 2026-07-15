Magnificent Seven dreaming of pool triumphs in Toronto

“They provide a fantastic opportunity for young people to experience international competition while creating lifelong memories and friendships.”

Experience in the squad will be in short supply as it will be the first Games for the entire delegation, apart from Zac Jacobs. Warner believes he can act as an inspiration for the others.

“I know Zac will be a fantastic role model for the rest of the team,” Warner says. “He will be there to support and encourage them throughout the week.”

While all the swimmers train regularly with their clubs, Warner believes the squad’s own coaching sessions are vital.

He says: “It’s important for me to run separate squad sessions so that we can prepare specifically for the Games. These sessions give the swimmers an opportunity to ask any questions they may have about the competition and allow me to ensure they feel fully prepared before we travel.”

Warner himself has a fine track record himself representing Team Maccabi GB on the international stage, starring in European Maccabi Games and Maccabiahs, while he’s also previously managed and coached a team at the JCC Games.

“My first experience was incredible and I have no doubt this one will be just as special,” he says.

“After not being able to attend the Maccabiah Games this year, being part of the JCC Maccabi Games means even more to me.

“My aim has always been to give back to the Jewish community through sport, and this is another wonderful opportunity to do exactly that. I’m looking forward to visiting Canada, experiencing a new culture, making new friendships and creating more unforgettable memories.”

With the start of the Games approaching, Warner says: “The swimmers and I are all incredibly excited.

“The Games are usually held in the US, so travelling to Canada will be a completely new experience for everyone. Above all, I want every swimmer to come away knowing they gave their very best, regardless of the results. Of course, I would love to see them all win medals, but the friendships they make and the memories they create will be just as important. Staying with host families will undoubtedly be both exciting and a little daunting, but it will also be an unforgettable part of their experience.

“I hope every swimmer achieves the goals they have set for themselves, whether that is making a final, achieving a personal best or winning a medal.

“But more importantly, I hope they return home with new friends, increased confidence and memories that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.”

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Squad: Ella Praverman, Maya Querfurth-Waterman, Aoife Reynolds, Yonatan Shaltiel, Betty Marco, Zachary Jacobs, Libbi Etinzon