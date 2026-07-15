Magnificent Seven dreaming of pool triumphs in Toronto

In this latest preview of the Team Maccabi GB squad competing at next month’s JCC Maccabi Games in Toronto, we focus on the swimmers.
Manager and coach Adam Warner has called upon a “magnificent seven” for his pool squad and is “incredibly excited” by their prospects.
He says: “We’re especially fortunate to have Aoife Reynolds representing the North of England and I hope she inspires more young swimmers from the region to take part in future Games.”
The rest of the squad are drawn from London and the surrounding areas. Warner says: “These Games are all about participation, inclusion and community.
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