Maccabi GB – the table-tennis club building a reputation for excellence off their own bat

Table tennis has always enjoyed a healthy following among the Jewish community and for those wishing to get better acquainted with a racket and ping-pong ball, Maccabi GB is on hand to help.

The Maccabi GB Table Tennis club has been in existence for the best part of 20 years. Sessions take place every Tuesday evening from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Initially founded by Mel Davidson, the club, in the words of Joe Kaye, “provides a unique table-tennis experience that includes intense technical training, competitive match play, multiball practice and fun games to end the session.”

Open to all ages, Kaye explains why he thinks the sport is so popular. “Table tennis is a very accessible sport that can be played all year round regardless of weather conditions,” he says. “Often enjoyed by many during Shabbat at synagogues and in homes, it’s a highly engaging competitive and exciting sport where you can obtain more spin on the ball than in any other sport in the world. Table tennis brings people together, strengthens communities, and connects people globally in ways no other sport does.”

Amid the club’s success in producing top players in recent years, Sammy Kaye and Kaye himself, established their 15-year table tennis careers at Maccabi. Having started playing in the lowest division they now compete in the premier divisions across several local leagues in London and both also compete regularly at national tournaments. Sammy is ranked in the top 60 nationally, while Joe is ranked in the top 200. Other youngsters coming through include the Nissim brothers – Rafi and Danny – and Joseph Gersch, all of whom have improved steadily in the last year and are ready to compete in the Wembley and Harrow local league.