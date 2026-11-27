Twelve amateur dancers swapped their suits for sequins and ballroom shoes as Maccabi GB’s second annual Dancing Strictly London raised more than £35,000 for Jewish charities.
The event, held at the Artsdepot in north-west London, was a sell-out, with an audience of 400, who watched the participants perform after six weeks of intensive rehearsals with professional dancers from the Dream of Dance School.
Hosted by comedian and broadcaster Rachel Creeger, the evening featured performances ranging from salsa and samba to tango and quickstep.
Each contestant competed on behalf of a charity close to their heart, with the event supporting 12 organisations across the Jewish community.
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