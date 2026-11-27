The dancers were Abbie Hildebrand for the Community Security Trust (CST), Claire Zulberg for Jewish Blind & Disabled, Dani Moss for Kisharon Langdon and Jane Goodkind for Chai Cancer Care.

Also competing were Laura Rose for the Jewish Deaf Association (JDA), Maureen Fisher for WIZO, Neil Sapler for Jewish Care, Olivia Rawlings for Jnetics and Rachel Raven for Hatzola Edgware.

They were joined by Rocki Ezekiel for the Malki Foundation UK, Sarah Schechter for Magen David Adom UK and Yoel Strous for Maccabi GB.

The judging panel included broadcaster Vanessa Feltz as head judge, alongside Dream of Dance founder Joan Lee, choreographer Ilai Szpiezak and dancer Jessica Sidoli, co-founder of Sorelle Academy. The Jewish Dramatic Association of London (JDAL) also provided a special musical performance.

The judges (Photo: Lee Bolton) [Missing Credit]

Following performances and votes from the audience, Neil Sapler was named the judges’ winner, while Olivia Rawlings took home the audience award.

“It was a truly uplifting evening, with 11 fellow dancers who danced their hearts out for great causes,” Sapler said.

“The support from the organisers, judges, professional dancers and families was fantastic. I hope my win goes a little way to highlight the importance and great work of everyone at Jewish Care.”

Neil Sapler (Photo: Lee Bolton) [Missing Credit]

“It was such an amazing experience that I’m so grateful to have been a part of,” Rawlings said. “But most importantly I’m so proud to have helped raise money for such incredible and well deserving charities. Truly an unforgettable experience! Winning the Glitterball was the cherry on top and will be a night I remember forever!”

Olivia Rawlings (Photo: Lee Bolton) [Missing Credit]

For some participants, the challenge was about much more than learning a new dance. Sarah Schechter, a former Maccabiah tennis gold medallist took part shortly before her 70th birthday.

“I have two left feet, so knew it would be a huge challenge, but the main thing was the opportunity to raise money for Magen David Adom,” she said.

Sarah Schechter (Photo: Lee Bolton) [Missing Credit]

Abbie Hildebrand, who danced for CST, said the competition had given her an opportunity to rediscover her own interests while raising money for a cause particularly important to her family.

“As a busy working mum of three little ones, it's very easy to put your own passions and interests to one side. This was a brilliant reminder of how important it is to carve out time to do something purely for yourself, without feeling guilty about it.”

Abbie Hildebrand (Photo: Lee Bolton) [Missing Credit]

She added: “Having grown up attending Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester, and now having children of my own, the importance of the work the CST does feels particularly personal.”

Laura Rose, who represented the JDA, also encouraged others to take part in future competitions, saying: “To anyone thinking of doing this, do it! It was just the most amazing experience meeting wonderful people.”

Laura Rose (Photo: Lee Bolton) [Missing Credit]

Maccabi GB chief executive Ashley Lerner said at the event: “Tonight has been about community, courage, generosity and fun, and everyone involved should be enormously proud of what they have achieved.”

The event follows the success of Manchester Maccabi's long-running Dancing Strictly competition, which has been running for more than a decade. Maccabi GB brought the format to London for the first time last year.