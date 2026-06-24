Maccabi GB final won by Sacks Morasha Y4 hotshots

Maccabi GB’s latest inter-school sports tournament saw Sacks Morasha’s Year 4 girls football team land the winners’ medals.

Ten schools took part in the All Aboard-sponsored event, fielding 20 teams between them with a total of 140 players taking part.

The 50 or so supporters cheering on from the sidelines witnessed Sacks Morasha Red claim the title by beating Sinai Red 4-0 in the final.

Maccabi GB’s School and Sports Coordinator Nathan Bloohn said: “The tournament today was fantastic.