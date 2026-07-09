Lord and Lady Mendelsohn leave Norwood after 11 years’ co-presidency

The service connects 11 Jewish charities in the children and family support sphere and signposts callers struggling with parenting issues, emotional wellbeing, domestic abuse or illness to the most appropriate services.

Norwood’s chief executive Naomi Dickson reflected on the suitability of the dedication, saying: “It couldn’t be more fitting than that our newest initiative, the We Connect Families service, a community initiative led by Norwood, should honour Lord and Lady Mendelsohn’s significant Presidency.

“Over 11 years of extraordinary service, their commitment to building closer links with our community inspired the partnership and collaboration that lies at the heart of We Connect Families, facilitating this essential service for Jewish children and families in need.”

Lady Mendelsohn (right) outside the new room for We Connect Families, dedicated to the Mendelsohns (Photo: Norwood)

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The couple’s positive impact on Norwood, which supports neurodivergent people and those with neurodevelopmental disabilities and their families, was also acknowledged by Norwood chair Miles Webber, who praised the “experience, passion and dedication” with which Lord and Lady Mendelsohn approached their roles.

Webber said: “With their support and guidance, Norwood has gone from strength to strength, building ever closer links with our supporters and the wider community.”

At the event, the couple heard from service users whose families had benefitted from Norwood’s support during their co-presidency.

Norwood employees, volunteers and service users at the leaving event for Lord and Lady Mendelsohn (second and third from right) (Photo: Norwood)

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Norwood’s vice chair of trustees, Justine Harris, referenced Nicola Mendelsohn’s words when opening Norwood’s first smart home for adults with learning disabilities, when she spoke about Norwood creating homes “in the truest sense: a place for young adults to call their own, a place they’re proud of, a place where they have independence, a place where they are afforded opportunities comparable to other young adults who have left home”.

Harris concluded by thanking the pair for the “love, care and empathy” which, under their leadership, was “embedded into everything we do”.

The Mendelsohns said: “We leave this role with immense gratitude, profound admiration, and memories that will stay with us always. It has been a privilege to walk alongside the people of Norwood, and we will be forever grateful for the opportunity to have been part of this extraordinary community.”