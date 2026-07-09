Lord and Lady Mendelsohn leave Norwood after 11 years’ co-presidency

Lord and Lady Mendelsohn have stepped down as co-presidents of Norwood, saying that 11 years in the role was “one of the greatest honours of our lives”.
Jon, a Labour life peer and Nicola, the former Facebook vice president for Europe, Africa and the Middle East, paid tribute to the donors, volunteers and supporters, saying they would “forever treasure the privilege of spending time with the people Norwood serves and their families. Their strength, resilience, warmth and spirit have inspired us beyond words. They have welcomed us into their lives, shared their journeys with us, and taught us more than we could ever have imagined.”
The couple added how proud they were to have overseen a charity “that places kindness, respect, belonging and empowerment at the heart of everything it does”.
Their outgoing tenure was celebrated by the dedication of a room to host the new We Connect Families initiative at the Kennedy Leigh Centre in Hendon, highlighting their collaborative approach to their roles.
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