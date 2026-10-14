London Lions hold joint first place after eking out a draw

Match of the day in the Maccabi Masters Football League on Sunday morning saw last season’s top-two go head-to-head.

However, the eagerly-anticipated clash proved to be something of a damp squib as champions Maccabi London Lions came away from Scrabble with a goalless draw. The stalemate proved to be a closely-fought encounter, which saw both sides lacking in accuracy in front of goal. The point does though leave Lions joint-top in the table.

They stay at the summit after Hendon Harriers lost their first game of the campaign, beaten 4-2 at St John’s Wood Tigers, who in doing so claimed their first league win of the season. Harriers seemed to be on course for finishing the day top of the pile after Ben Simons’ double seemingly put them in control. But Tigers rallied late on to run to claim the victory and points, thanks to two goals from Paul Herszaft, plus one each from Adam Barton and Jason Rich.

The other game in the Division saw Brady also claim their first win, and also by a 4-2 scoreline. Gavin Sherman helped himself to a brace of goals, with Alex Haffner and Steven Moss also finding the back of the net. Jake Masteran and Shloime Gertner replied for EHRS Stonegrove.